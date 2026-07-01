Analyst Reveals 1 Offseason Change That Could Save Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are hoping to erase the down year in 2025 and get back to their winning ways of 2024 when they were considered a Super Bowl favorite. The biggest key to getting back to that level will be Jared Goff.

However, ESPN Insider Dan Graziano recently wrote that Goff bouncing back has as much to do with Goff as the person calling plays for him. Graziano noted that the drop from Ben Johnson to John Morton as offensive coordinator was hard for Goff to overcome. However, the addition of Drew Petzing could get him back to his 2024 ways.

“If Goff takes to Petzing’s offense and coach Dan Campbell doesn’t have to take over offensive playcalling again, the Lions could find themselves back at their 2024 heights,” Graziano wrote.

So, while the pressure is on Goff, it is just as high on Petzing.

The Detroit Lions are Giving Drew Petzing a Great Opportunity

Petzing was a rising star when he was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. Things did not go well in his stint with the team, but a lot of the pieces around him were the reason for the issues. His quarterback could not stay healthy and might not have been a great fit for his offense. Beyond that, the offensive line did not form, and the defense made matters worse.

So, the Lions are betting on Petzing to be the up-and-coming coach that the Cardinals took a chance on back then.

If he can do that, he will put his name right back on the head coaching market. The Lions are a great opportunity because they have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs as two of the best playmakers in the game. Both were productive despite the offensive success dropping under Morton.

The Lions also just invested in their offensive line. Expectations are high for the unit, but that is because the pieces are there. This is not what Petzing had back with the Cardinals. Success with the Lions can lead to a head coaching job, as we saw not only with Ben Johnson but also with Aaron Glenn.

This would continue Petzing on the track that it looked like he was on before he was hired by the Cardinals in 2023.

Petzing Has a Strong League-Wide Reputation

Petzing started his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. However, he got his first big break in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings. He joined a coaching staff that featured Norv Turner, Kevin Stefanski, and Klint Kubiak. Two of the three names are current head coaches. Petzing also worked with current Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

He followed Stefanski to the Browns from 2020-22 and was a rising head coaching candidate. He was given his first chance to run the show on offense with the Cardinals, but it did not go well.

Petzing came from a coaching staff that ran the ball to establish the bootleg and play-action game. This is where Goff thrives. The fit should be better for Goff, but also better for Petzing. Can they both bring out the best in each other?