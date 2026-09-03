Lions’ Jared Goff Earns Drew Brees Comparison for One Elite Trait

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has quietly racked up 39,622 passing yards in 10 years of his NFL career, leading two teams: the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. While his numbers speak for themselves, he still doesn’t get the recognition he should. As he enters his eleventh season, hopes are high for the five-time Pro Bowler to deliver yet again.

As he gets ready to play his sixth campaign under Dan Campbell, the head coach has witnessed him evolve in the Motor City. On that note, the 50-year-old had nothing but high praise for his QB1, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“His processing speed reminds me of (Drew)Brees. He sees,” said Campbell recently. “And every year it’s gotten faster and faster. And then watch him under duress. Nobody makes a more accurate throw under duress than Jared Goff.”

Before taking up the head coach role of the Lions, Campbell was an assistant head coach and tight end coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020, where he got the opportunity to look at Drew Brees’ game up close, making him a fitting name to draw the comparison.

Jared Goff Mirrors Drew Brees With His Accuracy and Elite Anticipation

Jared Goff and Drew Brees’ games have a striking similarity because both quarterbacks operate as classic pocket passers. Neither signal-caller is an efficient runner, so their main weapons are timing, rhythm, accuracy, and spacing to stay one step ahead of defenses, as Campbell insisted.

In his prime, Brees did not possess a cannon arm, nor does Goff, like the Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes or the Bills QB Josh Allen. But their accuracy comes from the anticipation and the ability to read the game, prompting them to throw the ball before receivers even make their moves.

It was one reason the Lions QB had a 72% completion rate in the 2024 season, while it was 68% last year. Likewise, Brees’ passing completion was consistently over 70% in his final five seasons, when Campbell was in New Orleans. And Goff’s accuracy under duress remains remarkable. In 2024, his accuracy was 63.9% under duress, ending that year ranked in the NFL’s top three.

Brees had the NFL longevity, playing 20 seasons and winning a Super Bowl. Given the talent around him in the 2026 season, Goff and Campbell will have their sights set on the championship, which the latter is hopeful about.

Dan Campbell Isn’t Worried About Jared Goff’s Lack Of Recognition

Jared Goff finished at the second spot for three consecutive seasons in the past three seasons. Last year, he was also runner-up in terms of passing yards, next to the NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but the Lions QB1 is still underappreciated. In the same interview, Campbell touched on Goff not getting enough credit.

“But as we know, it doesn’t matter. I mean, we can’t change that. Like, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is we keep winning,” Campbell added. “You win your division, and then you find a way to win the big one. And then, so be it.”

Like many of the league’s best QBs, winning the ultimate prize could certainly give him the recognition. In addition to that, Goff could also turn that success into an NFL MVP win, where he has been a finalist before.