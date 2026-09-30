Lions’ Jared Goff Makes His Feelings Clear on Ben Johnson’s Recent Remark About Him

Some of the best statistical numbers of Jared Goff’s decade-long career came during Ben Johnson’s time as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Even though he now calls plays for the Chicago Bears as the head coach, the two still have plenty of respect, playing for the divisional rivals.

Following the Bears’ comprehensive victory over the Eagles last Monday, Johnson took a playful jab at Goff— the QB1 he handled previously. Goff was a guest on a recent episode of the St Brown Podcast, where his wide receiver and host Amon Ra St Brown asked about the former OC’s recent comment about him.

“Ben can’t seem to get out of his own way when he’s talking to the media. So, I know there was no ill intent to that, but, you know, he’s a lightning rod for them,” Goff said on the St. Brown Podcast. “They pick up everything he says. And it’s funny, he messaged me. He called me this morning and was like, ‘Dude, you know that means nothing.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, dude. You’re good‘”

“He called me early this morning and was like, ‘ They just, you know, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re good.’“ Goff added. “I know, but I’m saving some. I’ll have to throw something his way at some point where I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, like whatever, but like play caller, blah, blah, blah.’ You know? I like that. Yeah. Oh, and I’ll call him and be like, ‘Dude, you know I’m just kidding. You know, I mean nothing by it.’”

"(Ben) called me this morning and was like 'Dude, you know that means nothing.'" Jared Goff speaks on Ben Johnson's "not so mobile" comment 🗣️ https://t.co/tbsqxuxUYN pic.twitter.com/Z563Ek0dXA — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) September 30, 2026

Ben Johnson’s “Not So Mobile” Line Was Hard Not To Connect To Goff

Bears’ starting quarterback Caleb Williams missed the Bears’ last clash against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury. However, his team wasn’t affected by the QB1’s absence, as the backup veteran signal-caller Case Keenum did a brilliant job, leading the franchise to a 27-7 win. But there is a big difference between Williams’ and Keenum’s playing style. While Williams is highly mobile and quick with his feet, Keenum is a classic pocket passer with limited foot movement, similar to Goff.

During the post-game press conference, the Bears HC was asked whether it was hard to adjust his play calls for a QB like Keenum, who plays in the pocket most of the time. Answering the question, Johnson seemingly took a subtle jab at Jared Goff without naming his former quarterback.

“Well, I’ve got a little history with that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile,” Johnson stated.

Looking at Goff’s rushing career numbers, the Bears HC’s statement isn’t necessarily wrong.

Ben Johnson’s Lions Offense Was Built Around Jared Goff’s Strengths

Before moving to Chicago in 2025, Ben Johnson served as the offensive coordinator of the Lions for three years (2022-2024) when the franchise produced impressive numbers and reached the playoffs twice.

With Johnson taking charge of the offense, Goff posted a remarkable 13,642 passing yards in three seasons. But his rushing numbers in those three seasons were fairly limited. Goff logged 73 passing yards in 2022, only 21 yards in 2023, and 56 yards in 2024.

The rushing yards are much different for a dual-threat QB like Caleb Williams under Johnson. This season alone, he has rushed for 107 yards in 2 games. Therefore, Johnson has shown he knows how to get the best out of QBs with different playing styles and skill sets.