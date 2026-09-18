Jared Goff Calls Out Major Lions Issue After Bills Loss

The Detroit Lions defense has been the biggest issue for the team in the first two weeks. However, the Lions are also 1-1 because the offense has not been able to start fast. Quarterback Jared Goff took accountability for the loss, saying that the offense knew they were going to be in a shootout against the Buffalo Bills. So, it was their job to keep up. Goff pointed to zero points in the first quarter as a reason why they lost.

“I think urgency early on,” said Goff, on what cost the team. “I think for the last two games, really, we had some good moments, but I think we need to understand that we need to start good; we need to start on that momentum. Those first two drives put us in a big hole, and we can’t do that.”

The Lions’ first drive went three plays for two yards. They got the ball back down 7-0. Then, after three more plays, Goff was sacked, he fumbled, and the Bills took the ball. They led 14-0 quickly after that.

Detroit Lions Offense Lacks Urgency in 1-1 Start

Goff noted the issue was not just limited to this game, though. Despite the win, the same issues popped up in Week 1. Goff noted that now the team has a few extra days between Week 2 and Week 3, they will focus their attention on starting faster.

“Finding a way to be very intentional about starting fast,” said Goff on a focus point this week. “I think both games we had really good second halves. But being intentional about, “Hey, this game starts in the first quarter, and hey, let’s get going.”

Detroit went three-and-out on their first drive against the Saints. They scored on the second drive, but the team took a 7-0 lead into the half.

To their credit, the Lions scored 17 points in the second half of Week 1, and they added seven points in overtime. They also scored 21 points in the second half of Week 2. However, this just shows the team that they can do it. They just have to find a way to start hotter.

Defense Gets More Attention than Offense

It is smart of Goff to step in and take accountability for the loss. He shifted the attention away from the defense, as they are taking the brunt of the criticism. Still, the Lions offense could have started faster, but they scored enough in both games to win.

The defense let the Saints score 24 points in the second half, and they immediately turned around and let the Bills put up 27 points in the first half of the next week. That led to four quarters with 51 points allowed by this unit.

The offense can be great, but it is going to be hard to keep up with that level of incompetence from the defense.