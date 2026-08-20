Jared Goff Gets Candid About Lions’ $80M Skill Player

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is entering his 11th season in the NFL. He has had plenty of teammates, ups and downs, and big wins in his NFL career. So, when he singled out Lions receiver Jameson Williams as the most rewarding teammate he has ever played with, it definitely was attention-worthy.

“The most rewarding teammate journey I’ve ever been a part of,” Goff said emphatically. “To watch him, learn how to work and how to put the time in.”

Goff noted that he has seen leaps and bounds of maturity from the star receiver. He recalls laughing to himself in a meeting when Williams asked a question because four years ago, Williams would have never thought to ask it.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Praises WR Jameson Williams

Now that Williams is entering his fifth NFL season, Goff is starting to see him put it all together. Goff thinks there is a higher ceiling for the receiver to hit as well. As he looks to learn his third offense in as many years, Goff sees him picking things up a lot quicker. This could lead to a breakout season.

“And he’s even got better than the last month out here. Again, to watch him understand why we’re running a play is so far away from what he was as a rookie to now understand why we’re running the play. We’re running this to get you to do this and that and get you open. And then you catch it, and it should be on your inside shoulder because then you’re gonna be like— that part of the game to him has come, and it’s so fun, and he’s doing so well. And I’m very proud of him, and he’s come a long way. It’s awesome.”

These are the minor details of football that it can take plenty of players years to pick up on. Goff notes that this is not how Williams used to see the game, but this could lead to Williams being at his best in 2026.

Williams Could Have a Career-Year in 2026

Williams started his career on rocky footing. He suffered an ACL injury during his rookie year. However, in what was expected to be an important season, he started the year with a suspension. As Goff mentioned, this is when his maturity started to change.

Williams went from 395 yards combined in two seasons to 1,001 yards in his third NFL season. It was enough for the team to trust him with his fifth-year option.

Then, in a new offense last year, he was able to build on that with 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. The improved production was enough for the team to extend him. He signed a three-year, $80M deal with $66M guaranteed.

Goff credits the ability to understand the nuance of the game for seeing Williams’s production increase despite the overall offense not hitting the same heights.

The offense is expected to be better overall this year. This should lead to Williams taking another step production-wise this year.