Lions Star Joins Tom Brady, Russell Wilson at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Party

While the football world can not stop talking about the star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this weekend, another A-list gathering made headlines recently, which was attended by several elite NFL personalities, including a Detroit Lions star.

The billionaire Fanatics CEO, Michael Rubin, threw a special annual ‘all-white’ party in the Hamptons on July 1. Many former and current NFL stars, including Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Rob Gronkowski, were among the notable attendees. The Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, was spotted enjoying his offseason break with his NFL counterparts at the party.

As the name suggests, the guests were compelled to wear white for the party, and the five-time Pro Bowler dressed in a casual white shirt and white trousers, while his wife, Christen Goff, accompanied him and was spotted in a white dress. The couple was snapped with the former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his partner, Camille Kostek.

The ‘all-white’ party is an annual event hosted by Rubin that brings together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. However, it took a hiatus last year after the Fanatics CEO first hosted in 2021. Meanwhile, it was the first time Jared Goff was on the guest list, as his relationship with the billionaire grew over the year, and he also attended Fanatics Studios’ launch party earlier this year.

The annual party traditionally takes place on July 4 each year, but it was pushed three days ahead this year.

Michael Rubin Explains Why He Rescheduled His Annual Party

Although it has been traditionally a 4th of July party, the speculation circulated that it was rescheduled due to the conflict of dates with the grand wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, where several of the attendees were invited, including Tom Brady. Rubin clarified to PEOPLE why the big bash was moved.

“We were aware of that date, and we didn’t want to have people have to choose (with Taylor and Travis ‘ wedding)” said Rubin.

The private backyard party was not only star-studded but also had a mini concert performed by artists like Snoop Dogg. Cardi B and Lil Wayne.

Aside from Jared Goff and other NFL stars, the party’s guest list included NBA stars like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, alongside Hollywood heavyweights such as Sofia Vergara, Tobey Maguire, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Jared Goff is enjoying his weeks of break following the recent OTAs and mini-camp, he will be back on the gridiron in late July.

Jared Goff Shifts His Focus to the Lions’ 2026 Training Camp This Month

All the NFL teams will be starting the final preparation for the 2026 season, with the training camps set to take place in late July. The Detroit Lions’ rookies will report to camp on July 25, whereas the veterans, including Jared Goff, will join the squad on July 28.

The 31-year-old will practice with the Lions offense in full swing from July 29, giving him more than two weeks to prepare before suiting up for the first pre-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 13, taking place in Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati.