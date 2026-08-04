Lions Quarterback Continues to Earn Major Respect Around NFL

Jared Goff is one of the ten best quarterbacks in the NFL. Mike Sando of The Athletic unveiled his quarterback tiers, which surveys executives across the NFL to place the best quarterbacks into specific tiers. The Detroit Lions signal-caller was tied with Drake Maye for the eighth-best ranking. The two landed firmly in the second tier.

This tier is suggested to be for players who carry their team sometimes, handle pure-passing situations in doses, or have other dimensions to elevate them. They also have a hole or two in their game, which is why they are not tier one.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff is a Tier 2 Quarterback

The tier 1 quarterbacks were Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow. So, for as good as it is to see Goff all the way into the top ten, it does hurt a bit to see Stafford so high as well.

However, Goff is in the group right below him. Lamar Jackson was closest to the top tier, followed by Justin Herbert. Dak Prescott finished seventh, and then it was Maye and Goff tied for eighth and ninth.

Tier 2 continued after them, though. Jordan Love was tenth, and then Brock Purdy tied Caleb Williams at 11th. Jayden Daniels was 13th, while Baker Mayfield joined Sam Darnold in a tie for 14th.

Lastly, Trevor Lawrence was 16th, and Jalen Hurts was 17th. This goes into a deeper discussion about the quarterback position right now.

Jared Goff Sits in Biggest Tier of Quarterbacks

The first tier was only four players, but 13 players were in the second tier. Then, there were 11 players in the third tier. Lastly, there were seven in the fourth tier.

The middle is a lot heavier right now than it usually is.

This is what is making quarterback debates so tough right now. A player can look like a fringe top-five quarterback any given week and then look like a below-average option the next week.

On one ranking, a player can be as low as 17, or below average. On the other, they could be closer to fifth. However, according to most across the NFL, they are all in the same tier of player.

That is why it is easier to separate the players into tiers. Goff has been a tier 2 player for a few years now in the eyes of the NFL. One thing that makes the exercise Sando so interesting is that he has done it for so long that it has lasted the entire career for Goff.

Goff started in tier four, but climbed to tier three after one year with Sean McVay. He jumped up to tier two the next year, but that led to the Super Bowl, which had him back to tier three. He dipped into tier three from 2020 through the 2023 season. However, he has now been a tier two quarterback for three straight seasons. Goff was praised for continuing to produce without Ben Johnson calling plays. Now, he has to deal with three play callers in as many years.