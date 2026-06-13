Lions QB Jared Goff Meets Streamer IShowSpeed at World Cup, Faces One Big Demand

With Team USA kicking off its soccer World Cup journey at SoFi Stadium in California, it drew a star-studded crowd, from Hollywood’s elite to renowned sports personalities. The long list of celebrities included Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, a California native.

The signal-caller was in the VIP luxury suite of the SoFi Stadium, where the popular online streamer, Darren Watkins Jr, better known as the IShowSpeed, was present. While the 21-year-old was live-streaming, he was on FaceTime with his father, who wanted to talk to Goff.

When the QB1 was approached, Speed’s father made the plea to win the championship in the 2026 season. Agreeing with his father, the internet star also made a similar request.

“He is from Detroit, I am from Detroit, we do want a championship, man.” said Ishowspeed to Jared Goff.

Additionally, Goff asked Speed whether he would be attending any Lions game in the next season, to which he nodded.

Goff and Speed had every reason to celebrate at the SoFi Stadium, as the USA had a stellar start to their World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory against Paraguay.

Meanwhile, the Lions star was joined by some other heavyweight names from the NFL. The Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, and the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua were in the suite for the soccer game.

While Speed has high expectations for the five-time Pro Bowler, if the QB continues his dominant display next season, he could be a top contender for the NFL MVP award.

Jared Goff Is Predicted to Have an MVP Season

Jared Goff has been in splendid form since arriving in Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. In each of his past four seasons, the QB clocked over 4,400 passing yards, appearing in all regular-season games.

Despite his impressive numbers, the NFL MVP honor has remained out of his reach, although he came close after finishing fifth in the voting in the 2024 season. NFL analyst Dan Parr believes that the signal-caller could be one of the favorites to win the MVP this time.

“His game isn’t built on sizzling highlights, but he’s in a rare category when it comes to consistently providing top-tier production,” noted Parr recently. “His MVP campaign will go as the Lions go, and with a very manageable schedule, I like Detroit’s chances to bounce back.”

With Goff leading the offense, if the Lions’ other key players hit the top gear, the team could very well be a serious championship contender.

Why the Lions Are Being Called a Super Bowl Dark Horse

Though IShowSpeed urged Goff to win the Lombardi Trophy, several football experts also believe that the Lions could be a dark horse to win the Super Bowl this season despite missing the playoffs last year.

They are enjoying the perk of finishing last in the NFC North last season, which is why they are slated to have an easier schedule compared to others.

Moreover, if Goff indeed finally wins the covered MVP award, his role in a possible Super Bowl campaign could play a big part alongside an upgraded O-Line and return of some important injured players from the last campaign. If Dan Campbell’s squad remains injury-free for most of the season, lifting the championship at the SoFi Stadium will not be a far-fetched dream.