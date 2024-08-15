Jared Goff Has Strong Favorite in Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is a Michigan guy these days, as he’s something of a hero in Detroit and across the Mitten. But, Goff has never really come out with who he favors in the Michigan vs. Michigan State college football rivalry. Sure, Michigan and Ohio State are the real rivals. But, in the Mitten, it’s all about Michigan vs. Michigan State, and many bets are had every season on which team will come out on top.

So, is Goff a Wolverine or Spartan?

Jared Goff Speaks Out on the Michigan, Michigan State Rivalry

The Detroit Lions quarterback chatted on the August 9 episode of the , hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. Of course, most of the discussion was about the Detroit Lions, Detroit’s strategies and expectations for the season, the team’s attempt to turn around a longtime losing franchise, being traded from Los Angeles and more. But, they also talked about the famous Michigan vs. Michigan state rivalry.

“You’re in a state that’s very divided from a college standpoint,” Lewan said to Goff on the podcast. “Who do you side with, Michigan or Michigan State?”

Spartan fans hoping to get some love will be disappointed with Goff’s answer. It took literally no time for Goff to declare he’s a Wolverine fan.

Goff played three years at California University from 2013 to 2015, according to Sportskeeda.com, before leaving college to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams and spent five seasons with the Rams before getting traded to the Detroit Lions. It’s something of a Cinderella story, as Goff’s rejection from Los Angeles resulted in him leading the Lions to their first NFC Championship in 30 years. Now, the Lions are seen as one of the biggest Super Bowl contenders going into the 2024 season.

On Getting Traded From the Rams to the Lions

Goff also discussed the Los Angeles to Detroit trade during the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast interview, saying it changed his perspective on some things and made him “less naive.”

“I think when I was younger, it was like, ‘Oh, they love me. We signed the extension. Here we go. We’re going to be together for 15 years,’ and everyone thinks that, right? And eventually, that changes, and I think it’s a lot of my perspective to be much better on what it is, and the relationships are important and it is family and you love your guys, but at the end of the day, you do know that there are powers at be that will do what is in their minds best for the team.”

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 regular season starts on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Ford Field in Detroit against the Los Angeles Rams.