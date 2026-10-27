Lions’ Dan Campbell Doesn’t Mince Words on QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have a ton of talent on offense. But it all starts behind center with Jared Goff.

While the former No. 1 pick has had great seasons previously, Goff has raised his game to a whole new level this season. In six games, he’s thrown for 1,788 yards with 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His 298 passing yards per game and 112.5 passer rating lead the NFL.

Approaching the halfway point of the 2026 campaign, Goff probably deserves a lot more attention in MVP discussions than what he’s getting. Until he gets that recognition, his head coach, Dan Campbell, seems content to rave about him to anyone who will listen.

“He’s just playing at such a high level, continues to play at such a high level,” Campbell told reporters Monday. “It’s like, how do you not put it in his hands more than we are? I mean, how do you not?”

Behind Goff’s play, the Lions sit at 4-2, which includes a key victory against the Green Bay Packers from Sunday.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Doesn’t Hold Back on QB Jared Goff

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about quarterback Jared Goff while speaking to reporters Monday.

There really isn’t much left for Campbell to say positive about Goff. It’s all been said in the five-plus years the head coach and quarterback have been together.

That doesn’t mean, though, that fans should take for granted the quarterback. Clearly, Campbell doesn’t do that.

Goff already put his mid-career slump with the Los Angeles Rams behind him to become a 3-time Pro Bowler in Detroit. The past four seasons, he led the Lions to four consecutive winning seasons, which had never been done by a quarterback in Detroit during the Super Bowl era.

It’s time for Goff and the Lions to experience more playoff success. For that to happen, though, the quarterback and team first have to navigate the difficult NFC North this fall.

The Lions defeated the Packers on Sunday. Up next is the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Minnesota’s defense will be Goff’s toughest test yet. But clearly, Campbell will again be ready to trust his quarterback in every situation.

Against the Packers, Goff completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with two touchdowns. It was his second straight game averaging at least nine yards per pass.

Goff is the only quarterback in the league with more than five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.