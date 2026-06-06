Jared Goff Gets Heavy Praise Despite Lions Seeking Bounce-Back Season

The Detroit Lions are aiming to bounce back in 2026 after missing the playoffs last season. But there’s no need for quarterback Jared Goff to bounce back this fall.

That’s what NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks implied Friday while discussing the league’s most underrated and overrated quarterbacks.

Brooks argued Goff deserves a lot more love than what he has received.

“It is rare for a former No. 1 overall pick to be underrated, but that has become the case with Jared Goff. In fact, I think he’s the most underrated quarterback in the game today,” wrote Brooks. “While the football world and NFL scouting community continue to search for the next megastar with the breathtaking playmaking talents of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Goff has emerged as a true franchise QB who shreds defenses from the pocket.

“By any metric, Goff has become the elite quarterback that he was expected to be when he was selected with the top pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 11th-year pro has compiled a 90-60-1 record while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 39,622 yards (averaging 262.4 per game), with 256 touchdowns against 102 interceptions. Most importantly, he has transformed one of the league’s most downtrodden franchises — Detroit had one playoff win from 1958 through 2023 — into a contender.”

Goff completed 68% of his passes for 4,564 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averaged 7.9 yards per attempt while making the Pro Bowl last season.

In five campaigns with the Lions, Goff has made three Pro Bowls. He also received two Pro Bowl nominations with the Los Angeles Rams.

Furthermore, since 2022, Goff has led the Lions to a 45-23 record.

Why do Pundits Still Underrated Jared Goff as a Former No. 1 Overall Pick?

Goff has not only won in Detroit, but he led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance and multiple playoff appearances.

In Detroit, he’s been at the center of arguably the best offense in the league the past three years.

With all of that in mind, it’s hard to believe people still underrated Goff. But based on the attention he receives, it’s not an outlandish claim.

Brooks explained why he thinks other pundits still overlook Goff.

“Although Goff’s detractors will suggest that he has benefited from playing for some of the brightest offensive minds in football — while also being flanked by some of the game’s best playmakers and pass protectors — Goff deserves great acclaim for helping the X’s and O’s come to life with his accuracy and decision-making,” wrote Brooks.

Goff also doesn’t have incredible talent or electric athleticism that’s going to stand out on a highlight reel.

How Does Goff Earn More Respect?

A player earning the underrated title is a double-edged sword.

It’s a good thing because it means a player is worthy of recognition. But in a perfect world, that player would prefer to just get the attention he deserves.

The best way for that to become reality for Goff will probably be more postseason success.

Of course, the Lions have to bounce back during the regular season in a tough division. Detroit went from the best record in the league during 2024 to last place in the NFC North in 2025.

But with Goff and the rest of the talent on the roster, the Lions are capable of a deep playoff run this winter. If that happens, Goff should earn more respect.