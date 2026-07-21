Jared Goff Settles NFL’s Best Receiver Debate With Blunt Amon-Ra St. Brown Take

The Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s greatness goes beyond his arm talent on the gridiron, as his ability to lead from the front and lift his teammates also adds immense value to the team’s spirit. The signal-caller has been sharing the Lions locker room with the wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for five seasons now, and he recently had nothing but praise for his most trusted pass catcher.

Appearing in a recent interview with the NFL Network, the 31-year-old was asked about Brown, as they are set to play their sixth season together under head coach Dan Campbell. While talking about his impact in the Lions offense, Goff made a strong statement, calling him the ‘best receiver in the league today’.

“I think he’s the best wide receiver in the league. I think he’s the only guy who catches it, runs with it, blocks. He does everything. He can do it all,” said Goff. “It’s a lot of fun to work with him and to play with him. The way he works and practices, he makes me want to get him the ball. He makes me want to reward him for all his hard work, and it makes everyone around him work harder. He is just such a great teammate, great player, and great person. I love playing with him.”

Brown’s dominant career in the NFL shows why Goff’s argument may not be far-fetched.

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Earned Jared Goff’s Confidence

Selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown proved that the draft position doesn’t always define success in the big league. Despite not being the starter in his rookie year, he amassed 912 receiving yards in 2021, earning the starting spot from his sophomore year and never looking back.

He had Pro Bowl selections each season from his second year. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons since 2022, with the year 2023 remaining his personal best at 1,515 yards. Despite the Lions’ struggles last season, he had another standout season with 1,401 receiving yards along with 117 receptions.

As Goff also mentioned, what truly sets apart the four-time Pro Bowler from the other receivers is run blocking ability. He possesses similar aggression and strength to a tight end when blocking defenders.

At just 26, the WR is a multi-time Pro Bowler, entering the prime of his football career, and he is expected to have another remarkable season in 2026. While Goff thinks his teammate is the best receiver in the league, ESPN also placed him among the best in the league heading into the next season.

ESPN’s Latest Rankings Back Up Jared Goff’s Praise for Amon-Ra St. Brown

ESPN recently revealed the ranking of top players at each position. In the list of wide receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown took the fifth position behind Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Rams‘ Puka Nacua.

The Lions star stood out on the list for his mental and technical edge, physical advantage, and the ability to create relentless pressure on the defenders. If his production continues to rise and the Lions make a deep playoff run, he could certainly climb up in the annual ranking next year, potentially competing with the first-placed Ja’Marr Chase.