Detroit Lions Star Jared Goff Supports Wife Christen’s Swimsuit Modeling

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has spent years making one thing clear about wife Christen Goff’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit career: he’s firmly in her corner.

That support was on display again when Christen landed her first SI Swimsuit digital cover in February 2026. Jared reposted the cover to his Instagram Story with a simple message: “Proud of you babe 😘” followed by three fire emojis, according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

It wasn’t a new development.

Long before Christen became a six-time SI Swimsuit model and cover star, she said Jared was encouraging her to chase the opportunity she had wanted for years.

Jared Goff Wife Christen Goff Says Detroit Lions QB Encouraged Her SI Swimsuit Dream

Christen’s path to Sports Illustrated began through the brand’s Swim Search competition. She became a finalist in 2021 before sharing the co-winning spot with Katie Austin and eventually being named a co-Rookie of the Year.

Jared was the first person she called when she learned she had become a finalist.

“The first person I told the news to was my boyfriend, who has known since the day he met me how much of a dream being a part of Sports Illustrated is to me,” Christen told SI Swimsuit.

She then made Jared’s position even clearer.

“He has been so supportive throughout the entire process and always encourages me to go after my dreams.”

That support wasn’t confined to private conversations.

When Christen prepared to walk in her first Sports Illustrated Swim Week show in Miami in 2021, Jared posted that he was “so, so proud” of her for stepping outside her comfort zone and making her dream happen. He also sent her a pre-show message that read, “Good luck baby, love you.”

Jared Goff Celebrated Christen’s 2026 Sports Illustrated Cover

Five years later, Christen’s SI résumé had grown considerably.

She had appeared in every annual SI Swimsuit issue since earning her rookie spot and became one of six women featured on the magazine’s February 2026 digital covers. Sports Illustrated lists her as a six-time model with the brand.

The cover also carried another layer for Christen. She posed for it roughly six months after she and Jared welcomed their daughter, Romy, in July 2025. Christen later wrote that returning to the camera postpartum was “a little daunting,” while describing a newfound appreciation for her body after becoming a mother.

Jared celebrated the milestone publicly. In addition to his Instagram Story, he left heart emojis on Christen’s Feb. 6 Instagram post promoting the SI Swimsuit digital cover.

It fits a pattern that now stretches across most of their relationship.

Christen has regularly been photographed at Ford Field supporting Jared and the Lions. When the spotlight moves in the other direction, Goff has returned the favor — from her first attempt to break into Sports Illustrated to the moment she finally landed on its cover.