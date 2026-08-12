Former Lions Draft Pick Signs With Division Rival

The Detroit Lions‘ 2021 seventh-round pick has found a new home. Running back Jemar Jefferson signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He will now be looking to make it to his sixth NFL season. Jefferson has been on three different teams since the Lions moved on from him, and he has only made one active roster.

Former Detroit Lions Running Back Jemar Jefferson Signs With Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson went 257th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He made the roster and earned a role, but only had 15 carries for 74 yards during his rookie season. After going through the preseason in his second season, the Lions released Jefferson. He cleared waivers and spent a season on their practice squad.

Jefferson came back in 2023, but this time a training camp injury ended his season early. He was waived injured before returning to the Lions’ practice squad.

The next year, he ended up back on the practice squad, but was called up for two games. However, he had just six carries for 22 yards.

The Lions let him test free agency after that year, and he caught on with the Tennessee Titans. He did not make the team and only spent a couple of weeks on their practice squad before being let go. The Arizona Cardinals signed him in October of 2025. He did get activated for two games.

However, they released him before the end of the season as well. The San Francisco 49ers signed him for OTAs this offseason, but he did not last on the team long.

Now, he is looking to stick with the Vikings, whether it be their practice squad or roster. Minnesota currently has Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott, and Demond Claiborne ahead of Jefferson. However, Mason might be banged up right now.

The Lions’ 2021 Draft Class Remains Strong

The Lions 2021 draft will always be remembered as a franchise changer. It was Brad Holmes’ first as a General Manager. It was the one that landed them Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeil.

That draft also featured Derrick Barnes, who is a solid contributor that the Lions extended. They also drafted Levi Onwuzurike, who is competing for a roster spot. What makes it even more impressive is that while five of the seven picks are still with the team, the other two are still working in the NFL.

Ifeatu Melifonwu just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer. The third-round pick that went 101st overall to the Lions is slated to make the Bucs roster as well. Their last pick in that draft was Jefferson. Now that is with the Vikings, all seven players are still in the NFL.

It is rare to hit on five players who are still with the team five years later. It is even rarer that four of those players are in the long-term plans. However, seven players being selected in the first draft and none of them completely flaming out is a solid sign of a good General Manager.