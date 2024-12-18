Jerry Jacobs looks on for the Lions during a 2021 game.

After being hit with a series of injuries to their defense, the Detroit Lions could look to a familiar face to provide some help.

The Lions have been hit hard by injuries on defense, with the latest setback coming when starting cornerback Carlton Davis went down with what could be a season-ending head injury. Though the Lions have built up depth in their secondary, Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested the team could turn to free agency to bring in some veteran help with a returning player.

Next Man Up for the Lions

Risdon noted that the Lions could turn to several internal candidates to fill Davis’s spot in the starting lineup. He suggested the team could move slot corner Amik Robertson outside, where he excelled during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions could also turn to rookie cornerback Kindle Vildor, who took over for Davis in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But Risdon suggested the Lions could also look to sign free agent Jerry Jacobs, who was part of Detroit’s starting lineup during the run to the NFC Championship game last season. Jacobs remains a free agent, getting some interest in recent weeks but not yet signing with a new team.