After being hit with a series of injuries to their defense, the Detroit Lions could look to a familiar face to provide some help.
The Lions have been hit hard by injuries on defense, with the latest setback coming when starting cornerback Carlton Davis went down with what could be a season-ending head injury. Though the Lions have built up depth in their secondary, Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested the team could turn to free agency to bring in some veteran help with a returning player.
Next Man Up for the Lions
Risdon noted that the Lions could turn to several internal candidates to fill Davis’s spot in the starting lineup. He suggested the team could move slot corner Amik Robertson outside, where he excelled during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions could also turn to rookie cornerback Kindle Vildor, who took over for Davis in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
But Risdon suggested the Lions could also look to sign free agent Jerry Jacobs, who was part of Detroit’s starting lineup during the run to the NFC Championship game last season. Jacobs remains a free agent, getting some interest in recent weeks but not yet signing with a new team.
“Old friend Jerry Jacobs is the most appealing option on the free agent market,” Risdon wrote. “Jacobs started 29 games in three seasons in Detroit, including 12 last year. His coverage work was inconsistent, and he too has not latched on anywhere despite several workouts with different teams–including the Broncos just last week. Jacobs knows the defensive system and at least provides strong run support on the outside, making him a worthwhile candidate to return to Detroit.”
Good News on the Injury Front
While the Lions had a rough spate of injuries in the 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills — losing not only Davis but also defensive lineman Alim McNeill and running back David Montgomery — they could get some good news on the injury front soon.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is eligible to return to practice after a sting on injured reserve and is expected to start practicing again this week. Campbell was unclear whether Melifonwu might play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but seemed to be optimistic about his long-term outlook.
“I see his clock starting, and so then it’s ‘Well, OK, that’s good.’ We get him out at practice, do we think he could help us as early as Sunday? I don’t know that right now, and I won’t until we get him out there running around a little bit,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire.
After losing to the Bills to drop to 12-2, the Lions face a critical final three weeks of the season. They go on the road against the Bears and San Francisco 49ers before returning to Detroit for what could be a battle for the division. The Lions close out the season against the Minnesota Vikings, who have won seven straight to reach a tie with the Lions for the division lead.
