Lions Get Positive Injury Update on Draft Pick

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder has been out since July 31 with a leg injury. The timeline of his injury was unknown, but based on the update that head coach Dan Campbell provided, Rolder was expected to miss some time.

“Rolder will be out for a while; got a hamstring,” Campbell said.

However, now that nearly three weeks have passed, Rolder has provided an update that the while that Campbell described is coming to an end.

Rolder joined Matt Shepard of the ‘X’s & BrO’s” podcast and discussed the potential timeline for his return.

“Leg is getting better,” Rolder said. “Definitely making some strides. I’ll be back out there in a week, week or so; we’ll see.”

If Rolder does return in a week, it would be about a month removed from the injury. Considering the hamstring injury was not the season-ending variety, that is about a normal timeline to return.

Rolder told Shepard that even while he is not practicing, he has been engaged and is ready to hit the ground running when he returns.

“Obviously, I’m not out there practicing today, but he’s still on me, making sure I’m engaged in the meetings,” Rolder said. “Checking up on me, always going to push me.”

Rolder will give the Lions a tough decision at linebacker if he comes back and is ready before the first week of the season.

Detroit Lions Have Tough Decision to Make With Jimmy Rolder

The Lions could make him one of their IR players designated to return before roster cutdowns. He would only be out for four weeks. It would give him time to get back on track, health-wise, and would let the Lions bring in an extra linebacker who has been practicing onto the active roster for Week 1.

The room is deeper than most years. Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Derrick Barnes will make the roster as the starters. Trevor Nowaske is likely to slot in as the backup to Barnes. Rolder would be the backup to Rodriguez. Then, Devin White, Damone Clark, Troy Reeder, Joe Bachie, and Erick Hunter would all compete for one more spot.

Holding Rolder out would allow two of these backers to make the team.

However, if Rolder is healthy, the team does not want to delay a chance he has to make an impact.

Lions Have High Expectations for Fourth-Round Pick.

Rolder was a fourth-round pick for the Michigan Wolverines. He was a one-year starter at Michigan, but served a role on special teams going back to his freshman year. Overall, he has 243 special teams snaps according to PFF.

Lance Zeirlein of NFL Network compared him to Henry To’oTo’o in his draft write-up. He noted that Rolder was instinctual and played with leverage and instincts.

“Rolder’s instincts and run-game consistency make it hard to believe he was only a one-year starter in college,” Zerlein wrote. “He plays low and leveraged with violent hands to shock and slip off blocks. He finds the best routes to the run gap and maneuvers around traffic with efficiency to tighten angles to the ball-carrier. He plays with good awareness and change of direction in space but has average pursuit speed and coverage talent. Few linebackers in this draft finish tackles with the technique and consistency he displays. If you trust the tape and ignore his lack of experience, Rolder profiles as a future starting inside linebacker.”

The plan for Rolder will be to contribute on special teams this year, then push to take the starting job that Rodriguez holds by the start of next season.