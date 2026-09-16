Bills Head Coach Issues Blunt Warning Ahead of Lions Matchup

The Detroit Lions defense struggled in Week 1, giving up 30 points to Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints offense. The Buffalo Bills offense looked incredible in Week 1, putting up 36 points on the Houston Texans‘ vaunted defense.

So, expectations are high for the Bills to put up a lot of points when they open up their new stadium on Thursday Night Football against the Lions. New head coach Joe Brady wanted to make things clear in his press conference that the team was not trying to put on a show to open up their stadium.

Rather, they are looking to put on a clinic.

“For the Highmark Stadium opening, Joe Brady says the Bills are not trying to put on a show; “we’re trying to put on a clinic,”” tweeted Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Brady is 36 years old and is the youngest coach in the NFL. So, this could end up being a moment when he learns when to watch what to say. In the context of the entire quote, it is not a direct shot at the Lions. Still, it can come off that way. Plus, on paper, Brady has a chance to be right this week.

Buffalo Bills Plan to Put on a Clinic Against Detroit Lions

The Bills offense appears to be firing on all cylinders while the Lions defense is reeling. Buffalo added D.J. Moore into the mix, and it seems to be opening things up in their offense.

Moore had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Fourth-year tight end Dalton Kincaid appears to be coming into his own as well. He caught five passes for 130 yards.

This pushes Khalil Shakir and Josh Palmer into more rotational roles, where they had to be key members of the passing game last year. With running back James Cook having a few strong seasons on his resume, the offense has enough weapons.

Lions Are Shorthanded in the Secondary Entering Week 2

The Lions are expected to get veteran Christian Izien back into the lineup. However, that might not help a unit that was expected to have Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph but currently has none of them.

D.J. Reed was their returning starter in the secondary, and he allowed over 100 yards in coverage in Week 1. He also popped up on the injury report.

The Lions rotated three safeties and two slot cornerbacks in the Week 1 win over the Saints. Izien has experience in the slot and at safety, so there is a question of where he will fill in and what kind of impact he can have.

Head coach Dan Campbell has noted that he does not anticipate making a move in the secondary. He likes what they have more than outsiders. However, the noise might continue to get louder if the new head coach goes 2-0 by embarrassing the Lions’ secondary in a prime-time spot.