Lions Could Turn to 5-Time Pro Bowler After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The Detroit Lions are expected to be without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury celebrating a sack against the New England Patriots in Week 10. With Detroit sitting at 7-2, the team could be in the market for an edge rusher. One free agent that could be worth pursuing is former five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa.

Bosa is currently a free agent, and his brother noted this summer that there is a chance he has played his last snap. However, the 30-year-old had five sacks last season. He would only have to come back for a playoff run, which could make the signing more likely. Bosa is likely one of the top free agent options available, so he could be worth kicking the tires on.

Detroit Lions Could Sign Joey Bosa to Replace Injured Aidan Hutchinson

Bosa went third overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. With 10.5 sacks in his rookie season, Bosa won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He had 12.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers and made the Pro Bowl the next year. Bosa had injury issues in his third season and had just 5.5 sacks in seven games.

He signed a five-year, $135M extension with the Chargers, locking him to the team. Bosa had 29.5 sacks over the next three seasons combined. However, injuries started to take a toll on his career from there.

Bosa played five games in 2022 and nine games in 2023. In 2024, he played 14 games and had five sacks. He left in free agency and signed with the Buffalo Bills. He added five sacks and tried to help the Bills make a run in the postseason. However, injuries caught up to him, and he was ineffective by the end of the season.

One thought is that the best days are behind him. The other thought is that he can still put together a strong half of a season. The Lions could end up signing Bosa.

Lions Lack Edge Rusher Depth

More than the team needing Bosa for only half of a season, they would not even ask him to start. D.J. Wonnum started across from Hutchinson this season and has been strong. Second-round rookie Derrick Moore played more in Week 9 when Wonnum was out and more in Week 10 when Hutchinson went down. He has four sacks in the past two weeks. So, he is going to play more.

The team will lean into those two, but they do not have adequate depth behind them. Tyler Lacy moves inside and outside, but is not a legitimate edge rusher. They called up Anthony Lucas when Wonnum was down last week. They will have to call up Lucas if they do not make a move. So, if they signed Bosa, he would be a third rusher and not play a lot. However, his role would be needed. They play the Buccaneers in Week 11. We will see if they make a move.