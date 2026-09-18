Everyone Has Same Conclusion on Joey Porter Jr. With Lions Dismal Defense vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions experienced multiple issues in Week 2 on Thursday night. But mostly, the team couldn’t stop, or even slow down, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills accumulated 446 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per play, on their way to 41 points Thursday. Allen accounted for 248 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

Going back to halftime of Week 1, the Lions have now allowed 71 points in their last six full quarters and overtime.

With those significant struggles, calls for the Lions to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went rampant on social media.

“LOTS to clean up but glad to see they never gave up,” wrote a Detroit fan. “Trade for Porter immediately.”

“Joey Porter Jr. better be on the next flight to Detroit on Monday,” wrote a Lions fan.

“This team is not serious if they don’t trade for Joey Porter Jr.,” wrote another Lions fan.

“Lions need to trade for Porter Jr. immediately,” wrote another person on social media. “Not addressing needs on defense 9or just too many bandaids) killed them.”

Rock Ya-Sin has gotten cooked no less than half a dozen times, and has gotten hit with a couple costly penalties,” wrote another social media user.

“Dude stinks. Lions need a replacement ASAP.”

Porter could be available for the Lions as his contract drama continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lions insider Jeff Risdon reported after Week 1 Detroit contacted the Steelers about a potential trade.

Lions Have Rough Defensive Outing vs. Bills

Getty Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions defense gave up 41 points in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Allen had his way with the Lions defense Thursday night. The quarterback dominated Detroit on the ground but also averaged 8 yards per pass. Bills pass-catchers were routinely running wide open in the Lions secondary.

The Detroit defense started the season strongly versus the New Orleans Saints. But since the second half against the Saints, it’s really shown that the Lions are missing both starting safeties Brian Branch and Kaleb Joseph.

In Week 2, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive back Avonte Maddox left with injuries too.

Whether a blockbuster or a more minor deal, the Lions might be forced to acquire a defensive back of some kind either in free agency or a trade. Simply put, the unit is running out of bodies.

The Lions could acquire Porter to be the team’s top cornerback going forward. Essentially, he would replace Terrion Arnold, who the Lions selected in the first round of the 2024 draft but released this summer after he was arrested.

Porter would not only replace Arnold but provide an upgrade.

Is Porter a Realistic Trade Target for Lions?

Getty Social media called on the Detroit Lions to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr. after the Detroit Lions couldn’t stop the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Acquiring Porter wouldn’t come without its drawbacks, and it’s definitely worth discussing those cons.

Porter has been in a contract dispute with the Steelers all summer. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent in March.

The Lions won’t be able to acquire Porter and not sign him to a new deal. Detroit has to be prepared to meet the cornerback’s contract demands before agreeing to a trade.

There’s been mixed reports about what Porter might be demanding with his contract. The latest update from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, though, revealed Porter is seeking a deal worth at least $30 million in average annual salary. Dulac didn’t provide other specific details, but he also said the Steelers’ offer fell short of what the cornerback wanted in guaranteed money as well.

That’s not to mention the trade compensation it will cost to get Porter. That too, has been mixed from pundits. But the best guess is Porter is worth a first-round pick or more.

Based on the social media reactions Thursday, the Lions should be so desperate for Porter, the team should have no issue giving up that compensation. But really, Lions general manager Brad Holmes probably has to ask if Detroit’s defense is really a cornerback away from being an elite group.

Maybe the answer is yes once Joseph and Branch return. Right now, though, it’s difficult to say yes definitively.