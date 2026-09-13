Lions’ Rumored CB Target Unlikely to Play Today as Trade Possibility Emerges

Game day has arrived in Detroit. The Lions are set to start the season today against the New Orleans Saints, and one major question is still hanging over the depth of the secondary, particularly at cornerback after losing the former first-round pick Terrion Arnold. Dan Campbell hasn’t brought a clear successor yet. Different trade options have been floated by analysts, and one big name is Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is in the middle of contract negotiations.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons today, but cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is not expected to suit up for the game. While he is in the middle of the contract standoff, he is also dealing with a back injury, per NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

“#Steelers star CB Joey Porter Jr is unlikely to play today against the #Falcons, per me and @AdamSchefter, as his back injury and the associated ramp up keep him on the sidelines,” noted Rapoport on X this morning. “And a trade is a possibility.”

Joey Porter Jr. is a former second-round pick by the former Super Bowl Champions, entering his fourth NFL season this year. However, it is also his final year in the rookie deal, and he has yet to finalize a new contract; a trade has emerged as a possibility, with the Lions remaining a possible destination due to their demand for a top CB this season.

The CB Market Demand Could Push Joey Porter Jr. Toward The Exit

Joey Porter Jr.’s current rookie deal is $9.6 million, and his cap hit is going to be $3.9 million for this season. However, Porter expects big money from his extension with the Steelers, given how the cornerback market has exploded this year with high-paying CBs recently.

Patriots made Christian Gonzalez the highest-paid CB in the NFL last week, offering a new $33.75 million-a-year contract extension. Last month, Seahawks‘ Devon Witherspoon became the most expensive CB in the league after inking a $33 million-a-year deal before Gonzalez’s valuation surpassed him. Moreover, Browns’ Denzel Ward and Rams‘ Trent McDuffie are earning over $30 million a year— both signing extensions this year.

While the 26-year-old has been remarkable with the Steelers, he has yet to get a Pro Bowl selection, and the franchise certainly doesn’t see him in the same league as some of the top-paid CBs. Moreover, rumors emerged that he wanted to be the most expensive cornerback in the NFL, even though Porter himself disputed the claim. As per Spotrac, his current market value is $23.4 million annually, which is well below the $30 million range of salaries signed by some young players.

The Lions recently created cap space by restructuring the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown

and Peni Sewell, making Joey Porter’s trade to Detroit a feasible option.

Lions Have The Cap Space To Make A Move

The Lions would love to sign a young player like Joey Porter Jr., who could be a possible long-term solution at the CB room. After adjusting the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell recently, Brad Holmes has freed $35.6 million. The team’s total cap space is now $38.6 million, which is the second-most in the league.

On that note, if the Lions trade Porter, his projected price tag looks manageable for the Lions. He has played as an outside cornerback for the Steelers, making him a natural replacement for Terrion Arnold.