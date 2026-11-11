Lions Floated as Landing Spot for CB With 45 Career Starts in 2027 Free Agency

Adding safety Andre Cisco was a step in the right direction, but it might be enough to put concerns surrounding the secondary to rest for the second half of this season. Brad Holmes didn’t bring in a cornerback before the trade deadline, which many fans were hoping for. That decision drew criticism, and the Lions may need to wait until next year’s free agency to add a reliable cornerback.

While that remains a possibility, Dallas Cowboys‘ Joey Porter has the potential to become a free agent, as his rookie contract will end after this season. Unless the Cowboys offer him a huge contract extension, he will be available through free agency to a team like the Lions, who need cornerback help, as per Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox.

“Porter should still be the top cornerback on the market if Dallas doesn’t lock him up first,” noted Knox recently. “He’s a terrific cover corner who is just a notch below the elite tier—he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 57.1 last season—and he’ll only turn 27 in July.”

The cornerback was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys at the beginning of this campaign, and he remains under a rookie contract.

Joey Porter Jr.’s Career Resume Makes Him An Appealing Target for Detroit Lions

After the former first-round pick Terrion Arnold exited the Lions due to his legal trouble this offseason, Brad Holmes has yet to bring a suitable replacement, which is why Joey Porter could be a great option moving forward, as he checks all the boxes for the franchise.

If Porter is paired with the veteran D.J. Reed, they could be an elite duo in the CB room, as the Cowboys star’s aggressive, physical style in press coverage would complement Reed’s playing style and experience. Playing 4 games this season, he has recorded 2 pass breakups and allowed only 3 receptions in coverage, while having 8 tackles.

While Porter is currently dealing with an ankle injury and his role has been limited in the Cowboys’ defense, his career production is impressive. The 26-year-old has featured in 51 games and has 45 starts to his name, making 173 career tackles.

Porter was floated as a potential trade option for the Lions before the Cowboys got him this season. He could be an upgrade in the CB room, but his extension value could be a setback for the franchise.

Lions’ Plans For Sam LaPorta And Brian Branch Could Complicate Potential Porter Jr. Pursuit

As per Spotrac, Joey Porter’s current market value is $27.4 million a year, which would be $109 million in a four-year deal. With Brad Holmes expected to lock in Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch in two massive contract extensions next year, a fresh big contract for the cornerback could put financial pressure on the franchise.

On that note, the NFL draft could be a cheaper alternative to bolster the CB room with an elite talent for the 2027 season. The team has one first-round pick in the next draft, and picking a cornerback would be a sensible move, with a player like Mississippi State Bulldogs’ Kelley Jones as a potential choice.