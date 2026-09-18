Lions Get Joey Porter Jr. News Amid CB Concerns After Bills Loss

The Detroit Lions secondary struggled in the Week 1 clash against the Saints, and those concerns grew more yesterday when they had no answer for the Buffalo Bills‘ explosive offense, giving up a staggering 41 points and losing the game 31-41. The franchise’s defensive struggles have put focus on the secondary, particularly at the cornerback position, with the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. emerging as a potential solution.

With the trade rumor going strong since the start of the regular season, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti recently gave a rough idea of the financial commitment the Lions could face if they go ahead with the trade.

“Trading CB Joey Porter Jr.

New Team Acquires

2026: $3.5M

2027: UFA

#Steelers Dead Cap

2026: $1.4M

The 26-year-old projects toward a 4-year, $110M extension according to our model,” wrote Ginitti on X, giving a clear idea about the projected cost.

If the 26-year-old is traded in Detroit, the Lions would pay him $3.5 million in salary cap space. However, if it has already been paid by the Steelers, the Lions will only carry the base salary. On the other hand, the six-time Super Bowl champions will also carry a dead cap charge of $1.4 million. But the biggest investment would come down the road with the contract extension, which could go up to $110 million over four years, or $27.5 million per year.

Lions Have Several Reasons To Explore A Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Joey Porter Jr. has been named as a potential trade suitor for the Lions for several reasons. The Bills’ loss exposed secondary weakness, and they immediately need an elite addition to the backfield. Earlier, the Lions failed to find a replacement after waiving former first-round pick Terrion Arnold in June. Moreover, the CB room has been hit with another blow last night against the Bills after Avonte Maddox suffered a foot injury.

The Lions also have the financial backing to bring someone like Joey Porter Jr. They currently have over $37 million in cap space. Following the restructures of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s contracts, they have added more than $30 million in cap space this season. This also gives confidence that the organization could negotiate Porter’s extension, which could have a massive price tag.

And it is not just a mere speculation. The Lions front office reportedly got in touch with the Steelers to inquire about a potential trade of the young cornerback, with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport calling the Lions one of the potential destinations for the Steelers CB.

The Bills loss has now added more urgency to get a CB of Joey Porter’s calibre, given the thin CB room they have now.

A Proven Corner Could Help Stabilize Lions’ Struggling Secondary

With Joey Porter Jr. playing in the last year of his contract and the Steelers failing to make significant progress in contract negotiations, the trade possibility has intensified. The two starting cornerback options for the Lions are D.J. Reed and Rock-Ya-Sin. While Reed has been battling a foot injury, Sin lacks the impressive CB speed to be a top threat against elite offenses, which was visible last night.

Yes, Dan Campbell also has options in Ennis Rakestraw and rookie Khalil Dorsey, but they are young and unproven. With the starting safety duo Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch also sidelined, Joey Porter could make an immediate impact if he finally lands in Detroit.