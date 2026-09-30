Insider Reveals Roadblock in Lions’ Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Detroit Lions have been connected to cornerback Joey Porter Jr. often in the past couple of weeks. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Lions have inquired about the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ rising cornerback. However, Jeremy Fowler noted that he is hearing a potential Porter deal might be harder to work out than expected.

Fowler notes that the team and the league-wide view on Porter is a good, but not great option.

“The consensus around the league seems to be that Porter is a good cornerback but not among the elites at the position,” Fowler wrote in his weekly buzz column. “If he wants to be paid north of $30 million per year, it might be hard to find a team desperate enough to offer him that and the Steelers the compensation they’re looking for.”

Fowler noted that Detroit in particular might have a hard time giving Porter the salary that he wants. Detroit has been a draft-and-develop roster, and that has worked. Still, they have a lot of players they drafted in the past who have signed to big-money extensions now.

It might be hard for them to shell out big money for a new acquisition.

“Detroit, for example, is desperate for help in the secondary but has extended so many of its own stars over the past couple of years that there might not be room for another big long-term contract commitment, especially from outside the organization for a player they don’t already know,” added Fowler.

Between Jared Goff and eight other players that the Lions have drafted, the team has over $1B tied into the core of the Lions roster.

Detroit Lions Might Be Hesitant to Pay Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions gave quarterback Jared Goff a four-year, $212M extension. Aidan Hutchinson has the second-most money guaranteed to him. He signed a four-year, $180M deal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is next with his four-year, $120M deal. Penei Sewell is the last of the players who signed for over $100M, with his deal worth $112M.

Alim McNeill, Kerby Joseph, Jack Campbell, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and even Derrick Barnes have all signed extensions and are locked onto the team for the foreseeable future.

That does not even factor in Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, who might sign extensions soon. It is tough for the team to justify handing out money to someone who has not played for them, when they have so much committed to their current roster.

That does not factor in the draft pick they have to trade for Porter.

Lions Might Not Trade for Joey Porter Jr.

The idea that Porter is a good, but not great, cornerback has been justified so far. He went 32nd overall. That is usually worthy of a first-round pick, but in his particular draft, he ended up being a second-rounder.

Porter has 41 starts and has been the Steelers’ number one for most of his career. At the same time, he does not have a Pro Bowl or any postseason honors.

He is going to get a strong contract, but it is still unclear exactly how much.