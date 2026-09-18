NFL Insider Says Lions Trade for Rising Star Is One to Watch

The Detroit Lions have been tied to Joey Porter Jr. through multiple different outlets early into the 2026 season. After the Lions allowed 41 points to the Buffalo Bills, calls to trade for Porter got even louder.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is plugged into the situation and noted that while he does not believe there has been any activity right now, he does think a trade would make sense.

“As of now, I haven’t sensed a lot of activity there,” Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show when asked if the Lions would pursue the fourth-year cornerback. “If there is a trade, those partners would make sense to me. Now, can they do a deal? Are the Lions interested? What about the money? I mean, there is a lot.”

Rapoport made it clear that the parameters are far from being reached and that nothing is close to being concrete. However, he did add that the two sides are worth keeping an eye on as Week 2 emerges for the Steelers, and Porter was ruled out again.

“The Lions have never been shy about making a big move to fix something or add something,” added Rapoport. “I would say that would be one that I would be keeping an eye on.”

Detroit Lions Have Not Shown Activity Toward Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports noted earlier this week that if the Lions did make a trade for Porter, the best timeline would be between Week 2 and Week 3.

“My suspicion is that if Detroit does make a trade for Porter, it’s probably not going to happen until after the Buffalo game,” wrote Payton. That window between the Bills and the New York Jets is where something could happen if something did happen.”

So, it makes sense that Rapoport has not heard movement yet. It is worth noting that earlier this week, Jeff Risdon of the Detroit Lions Podcast actually did hear that the Lions have made contact.

“I can tell you that I know that the Lions have approached the Steelers,” Risdon said. “I don’t know how receptive the Steelers were. I don’t know what the Lions offered, if anything. I know that they have talked. I got that from a reliable source from the Pittsburgh side.”

So, while Rapoport has not heard the same thing, he is not dismissing the trade at all.

Lions Remain Top Suitor for Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions’ secondary took a big hit before the season when they released Terrion Arnold, who was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary. It left the team starting veteran Rock Ya-Sin, who has struggled.

Porter wants a new contract, but the Lions had an extension in mind for Arnold if he played well this year.

Porter went 32nd overall, but was a second-round pick. He has 41 career starts and will be 26 years old this season. Players at his skill level, size, and potential do not come around too often. Considering this is the Lions’ biggest need right now, the smoke will not go away until Porter is dealt or signs an extension in Pittsburgh.