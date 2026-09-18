Lions Put on Notice Over Potential Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he does not anticipate the team making a big move during the season. However, his team’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills might change the urgency that the team has to improve its secondary.

The loss reignited talks that the team might trade for rising star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report made a clear case for the Lions. They either compete after adding Porter or they waste their season with a defense that is not good enough.

“Detroit isn’t sniffing the Super Bowl the way this defense is playing,” argued Davenport. “So Detroit can either take steps or let things get away from them.”

Davenport listed the Lions as one of the six teams most likely to acquire the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback, who is currently in a contract standoff with the team.

Porter held out of training camp this offseason and then missed Week 1 as the team ramped him back up. Porter began to practice this week, but left early with a tightness issue. Reports are that the team is willing to listen to trade offers for the fourth-year cornerback.

Detroit Lions Need to Trade for Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions’ secondary has been a massive issue, and the defense in general has given up 71 points in two games. Six of those points came in overtime, but it does not make the group look any better.

The entire secondary can be at fault, but the cornerbacks have disappointed. Terrion Arnold was supposed to be their star, but he got arrested and released by the team.

D.J. Reed is the returning starter, but he struggled in Week 1 and was on the injury report in Week 2.

Rock Ya-Sin has replaced Arnold, but has been a disappointment. He left the Week 2 game with an undisclosed injury. Even if he is healthy, the team needs the presence of Porter.

Joey Porter Jr. Fits the Lions

Porter went 32nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it was due to a forfeited first-round pick, and he was technically a second-round player. So, he is the rare case of a player being selected that high, but not to get a fifth-year option.

It puts him and the Steelers in a tough spot. Beyond that, while Porter is a three-year starter and finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, he has not made a Pro Bowl or had any other accolades.

He is a good, young, rising player who was selected high. So, he will want a big payday. At the same time, he is good but not great. Pittsburgh has a new coaching staff as well. So, it is easy to see why the team might be comfortable moving on from Porter for the right price.

Detroit does not want to overpay, but at a certain point the team has to find a fix for the secondary. Players like Porter are not always available, so they might have to pounce.