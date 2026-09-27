Schefter: Lions Inquire About Blockbuster Joey Porter Jr. Trade

A lot of dot-connecting has pointed the Detroit Lions towards trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, there have been few definitive reports that Pittsburgh is interested in trading him and that the Lions have real interest in acquiring him. That changed on Sunday morning when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Lions are one of the top two teams that have inquired about adding Porter.

“A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., league sources told ESPN,” wrote Schefter.

Schefter made it clear that Pittsburgh would only trade Porter for a package they deemed worth it. More than that, he noted that several teams beyond the top two are interested in Porter. Still, Schefter made it clear that Pittsburgh will listen, and Detroit is set to make an offer.

Detroit Lions Showing Legitimate Interest in Joey Porter Jr

The Lions’ secondary has been a mess this season. At safety, they continue to shuffle. They signed Bishop Fitzgerald off of the Steelers’ practice squad and signed veteran Jalen Mills to their practice squad. Both are expected to be in the mix in Week 3.

In the slot, Roger McCreary, Keith Abney, and Christian Izien have all taken snaps. However, Izien is likely to move to safety due to the injuries there.

Then, at cornerback, the team brought back D.J. Reed as a starter. He has struggled, but Detroit cannot replace him. Beyond Reed, they have veteran Rock Ya-Sin.

Ya-Sin started six games last year due to injuries. He started the first two weeks this year as well, but has been a problem. He is only getting the starting call because they had to release Terrion Arnold this summer.

Adding Porter would be a huge upgrade over Ya-Sin.

Pittsburgh Steelers Listening to Joey Porter Jr. Calls

Porter is entering his fourth year in the NFL and the last year of his rookie salary contract. He was drafted 32nd overall, but was the first pick of the second round, which makes matters more confusing.

Based on draft slot, he is a first round talent, and is expected to get paid in that manner. However, Pittsburgh sees a second-round pick who does not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod. So, while they would like to retain him, they see him as having a different contract price than he does.

Pittsburgh also has Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel leading a revived secondary. They see him as expendable.

Still, it is very rare that a tall, athletic, high-pedigree cornerback with 41 starts before his 26th birthday is available during the season. Detroit could not upgrade their room with a better option during the season.

Considering the need, it makes sense for the Lions to make a strong offer for Porter. The question will be whether they can raise their demand level and complete the deal.