Lions Get Potential Timeline for Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Detroit Lions appear to be one of the teams most connected to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, the deal likely will not happen this week. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports made it clear that he is not hearing anything for certain. However, he suspects if a deal is going to get done, the timeline is likely between Week 2 and Week 3.

“My suspicion is that if Detroit does make a trade for Porter, it’s probably not going to happen until after the Buffalo game,” wrote Payton. “That window between the Bills and the New York Jets is where something could happen if something did happen.”

Payton added that he is not sure if a deal will get done or not. However, it makes sense from the Lions’ perspective to get the deal done during that timetable.

Detroit Lions Have Potential Timetable for Joey Porter Jr. Deal

The reasoning makes sense with such a short week looming over the team. Detroit just played an overtime game, and now they have to travel for a Thursday night game against an opponent that they are not familiar with.

Beyond that, it is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, in the opening game of a new stadium. The team has to focus on the task at hand, and they do not have time to make significant adjustments. So, even if they traded for Porter this week, he would not be up to speed.

At the same time, the Lions game will end Thursday night, and the Steelers do not play until Sunday afternoon. The Lions having two extra days to try to iron something out, with sights set on him playing for the team in Week 3, makes sense.

Of course, if the Lions’ defense steps up and shuts down Josh Allen, they might not be interested in a deal. At the same time, the former MVP could show them why they need to add a premier cornerback like Porter.

Waiting until after Week 2 makes sense, but if they wait until Week 3, they might not make a deal.

Lions are Linked to Joey Porter Jr.

Payton is not tying the Lions to Porter, but plenty of other reporters are. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN did not say that the Lions had interest, but did connect them as one of the best fits for the fourth-year cornerback.

NFL reporter Jeff Risdon did put his name behind a report that the Lions have reached out to Pittsburgh about a Porter trade.

NFL insider Ian Rap0port added more gas to the fire. He joined the Pat McAfee show and said that the Lions are one of the most significant teams to watch for when it comes to a trade.

The Lions even have Deshea Townsend as their defensive backs coach. He played with Porter’s father on the Steelers from 1999 through 2006. He has known the Steelers current cornerback since he was a young child.

They could all just be connecting dots, but there is a lot of connection to Porter.