Lions Encouraged to Shop ‘Unsung Hero’ on Defense

The Detroit Lions added starting defensive end Marcus Davenport this offseason. That should help give the Lions significantly more depth along the edge, as veterans such as John Cominsky move into a more specialized role.

But Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport argued that instead, Cominsky could be expendable.

Gary Davenport included Cominsky on a list of one player each team should consider trading before the 2024 season.

“The Lions appear set on the edge—Aidan Hutchinson is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber talent, and if Marcus Davenport can add 8-10 sacks from the other end slot the Lions should have a formidable pass rush,” Gary Davenport wrote. “But after logging four sacks in 556 snaps for Detroit two years ago, sixth-year pro John Cominsky’s production fell way off last year.” Over two seasons with the Lions, Cominsky has started 19 games. But the expectation is Davenport will take his place in the starting lineup during 2024. Cominsky had fewer sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits in 2023 despite playing more defensive snaps than the previous year. Davenport has posted at least 6 sacks in two of the past five seasons. Cominsky has never had more than 4 sacks in one campaign. But despite his low sack totals, Lions head coach Dan Campbell referred to Cominsky as “the unsung hero” on the team’s defensive line. Could the Lions Trade DE John Cominsky?

If the Lions do not anticipate Cominsky playing a lot in 2024, then it would make sense to trade the former starter for a Day 3 selection. Extra draft capital is never a bad thing, and the Lions only had six selections, including just two on the first two days, this past spring.

In addition to Davenport, the Lions signed former CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts. Detroit also still has high hopes for edge rusher James Houston, who only played in two regular season games last year because of injury.

If Houston returns close to his rookie form and Betts contributes behind Davenport, then Cominsky might not have much of a role.

But the problem is the Lions cannot anticipate injuries. If Houston doesn’t return to form, and either Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson suffer a significant injury, it will be all hands on deck as it was last year for the Detroit edge rushers.

The Lions will likely want Cominsky to be part of that.

Cominsky the ‘Unsung Hero’ of Lions Defensive Line?

At the beginning of this offseason, Cominsky may have been a cut candidate rather than a trade possibility. But the veteran defensive end agreed to reduce his base salary from $5.1 million to $2.5 million. That lowered his cap hit by more than $2 million.

That’s a sign the Lions view Cominsky as expendable. But that’s not how Campbell described the defensive end to reporters after the team restructured his deal.

“He handles a lot of jobs for us, he handles the big end. He can play three-technique inside. He’s really one of the keys for us setting up our rush game when we get in third down and some of those things,” said Campbell, via SI.com’s All Lions’ John Maakaron. “He’s physical, he’s got push. He can separate, and he can play the run.

“He’s a little bit of the unsung hero for us on the D-line.”

Pro Football Focus doesn’t consider Cominsky an elite run defender. But he’s better in run defense than rushing the passer. In fact, PFF graded Cominsky better against the run than Hutchinson last season.

Davenport will likely start and play more snaps than Cominsky in 2024. But if the Lions don’t trade Cominsky, they could still use him in run situations. That would allow the team to save Davenport for passing downs.