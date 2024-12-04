Ex-Lions WR Waived by New Team Amid Disappointing Season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds could be looking for a new football home.

The Denver Broncos announced on Dec. 3 that they had waived Reynolds, who had been on injured reserve since Week 5 and needed to be cut or activated to Denver’s active roster before Wednesday. Reynolds had struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since joining the Broncos in the offseason, failing to match his production during the last two seasons with the Lions.

No Return to Detroit Expected for Josh Reynolds

Reynolds will now be subject to waivers and would become a free agent if he clears, though SI.com’s John Maakaron believes there is no return to Detroit in his future. He noted that Reynolds ended his tenure in Detroit on a low note, making several costly drops in the NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reynolds spent parts of the last three seasons in Detroit, making 97 catches for 1393 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns in 38 games. Though he was the team’s No. 2 receiver beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown last season, the Lions have since moved on and given bigger roles to other players.

As Maakaron wrote, this makes it even more unlikely that the Lions would have an interest in bringing him back.