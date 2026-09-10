Lions OC Details Center Juice Scruggs’ Growth Amid Cade Mays Absence

A new start at the center looked to be on the horizon when the Detroit Lions signed Cade Mays through free agency in March, making the $25 million star their biggest signing of the season. The former Carolina Panthers player’s untimely injury during training camp has now forced him to see the golden opportunity slip away, as he is set to be sidelined.

Amid his absence, another new arrival in Detroit, Juice Scruggs, is expected to be the starting center marching in the new campaign. He reportedly worked on the areas he needed to improve during recent training camp and practice sessions, working closely with the new Lions OC, Drew Petzing. The Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi recently broke down Drew Petzing’s take on Juice Scruggs’ progress ahead of Week 1.

“Lions OC Drew Petzing says he challenged C Juice Scruggs to make calls with more conviction as camp went on, which is a big area he’s improved and become ready for the starting gig,” noted Nolan Bianchi on X.

Juice Scruggs was part of the deal involving David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans in March along with two draft picks. The 26-year-old has big shoes to fill in the Lions’ O-Line, which is stacked with elite talents.

Juice Scruggs Brings Starting Experience To Detroit

Juice Scruggs was a second-round pick from the 2023 draft, entering his fourth NFL season and first with the Lions. Playing for the Texans, he featured in 37 games and registered 20 starts. He was a primary starter in his sophomore year, starting 13 games but lost the starting spot to Jake Andrews last year.

Hence, the former Texans OT is not new to having a starting role, which he is handed to represent the Lions this year. Even though Dan Campbell rested the key starters in the preseason, Scruggs was an exception. But arriving on the new team, he showed what he could do on the gridiron from Week 1. The center’s quickness helped him get out in space, recover when pressured, and showed adaptability during the preseason.

Additionally, he is seemingly fitting into offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s playbook because of his physical edge. The new Lions OC brings a physical approach to his offense, which means running downhill and using play-actions could play big parts in keeping defenders on the back foot. With Scruggs taking over the center, his 320-pound frame could be key to the Lions’ running game from Week 1.

What Juice Scruggs does with the stated opportunity remains to be seen, but Cade Mays shouldn’t be sidelined for too long.

Cade Mays Could Return By Mid-October

Cade Mays injured his right wrist during training camp in August. Heading into the new season, he was put in the IR, and his expected time to return was eight to ten weeks.

Being in the IR, he will automatically miss at least four games. As per the recent report, the former Panther star is eyeing a return to the gridiron in the middle of October. If Scruggs steps up early in the season, the starting competition at center could take a different turn in October.