Lions Reveal Early Favorite in Starting Guard Battle

One of the biggest position battles for the Detroit Lions entering training camp is left guard. The team is bringing back Christian Mahogany, but he started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. While Mahogany appears to be coming back soon, the team has shown its hand a bit by letting Juice Scruggs take on all of the work with the first-team in his absence.

Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reported that Scruggs took every snap with the first team during the first day. Miles Frazier ran with the second team.

“Filling in for Mahogany at left guard, to the surprise of some, was Juice Scruggs,” wrote Pouncy. “Veteran Ben Bartch participated in morning walk-throughs at left guard, but he stood off to the side for live team periods later in practice.”

So while Scruggs might have an early lead, plenty of things can change in the next few weeks.

Detroit Lions Open Up Training Camp Battle With Juice Scruggs at Left Guard

Some of the reason he was the starting option is that the team did not have many other legitimate starting threats. Mahogany is one of the big names that could have taken the work, but he was out. As Pouncy reported, the veteran Ben Bartch was not getting work during that time as well.

The Lions just placed Gio Manu on the NFI list, so he is not going to be competing for the spot. Coming into training camp, there were as many as five options who could have held down the job. However, three of the names were not going to get a chance during the first practice. So, it came down to Scruggs getting the nod over Miles Frazier.

Frazier is entering his second NFL season and is a former fifth-round pick who has not seen the field. While Scruggs is new to the team, he does have 20 career starts.

Lions Giving Scruggs Legitimate Chance

The team traded David Montgomery for Scruggs and two draft picks. They used their 2026 draft pick to trade down, so right now the only return from the Montgomery trade has been Scruggs.

Scruggs was a second-round pick from Penn State who was selected by the Houston Texans. He started in his six games during his rookie year. He played 534 snaps at left guard. However, the team tried to move him around in his second NFL season. He shifted out to center for 568 snaps and right guard for 126 snaps. He also played 250 snaps at left guard, so he was all over the place. It did not allow him to settle into one spot.

So, he only started in one game during his last year with the Texans. While he played all three positions, his 1,045 snaps at left guard are the most of any spot. So, it makes sense for the Lions to give the chance to a veteran who has experience in the role.

The question will be whether he can hold onto it after Mahogany returns to the lineup.