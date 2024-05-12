Lions Sign Versatile WR After Rookie Minicamp Tryout: Report

Wide receiver Kaden Davis played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL during the 2023 season. Davis will now return to Michigan to continue his football career.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on May 12 that the Detroit Lions signed Davis to a contract after his rookie minicamp tryout.

“Former Arizona Cardinals WR Kaden Davis is signing with the Lions after attending rookie camp on a tryout basis, per his agent,” wrote Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter). “Davis, who had eight catches and a TD last preseason, was on Arizona’s practice squad last season and was active for one game as well.”

The Arizona Cardinals elevated Davis from the practice squad for their Week 16 matchup. But Davis didn’t appear on the field during the game.

Arizona signed Davis to a reserve/future contract following the season. The team then released the receiver on April 30.

Before eight preseason catches, Davis posted 83 receiving yards and 333 return yards with 2 touchdowns over five contests in the USFL last year.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman complimented Davis’ versatility, writing that he could play both outside and in the slot with the Lions.

“Davis is a solid athlete, earning a 8.34 RAS score with a solid 4.44 40-yard dash and an impressive 1.52 10-yard split,” wrote Reisman.

Davis received a taste of the NFL and received considerable playing time in the USFL last year. But he began his professional football career during 2022.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, Davis signed with the Denver Broncos. He spent the season back and forth between free agency and the team’s practice squad. The Broncos then released him in January 2023.

That led to Davis seeking out an opportunity in the USFL.

Davis played Division II football at Northwest Missouri State, but he excelled at the lower level of competition. During his final season in 2021, he had 714 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Davis averaged 16.2 yards per reception.

With his performance, he made honorable mention in his conference.

What Davis Will Bring for the Lions

The Lions could use an outside receiver to replace the departed Josh Reynolds. He mostly lined up outside in Detroit’s offense last season.

Detroit does have a few receivers, most notably Amon-Ra St. Brown, who can play anywhere and have success. So, Davis could be a nice fit with the Lions as another versatile target.

However, Davis faces an uphill battle to make the roster.

The Lions will turn to Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kalif Raymond for more production in Reynolds’ absence. Antoine Green is likely to make Detroit’s roster as well.

Davis will likely compete with Maurice Alexander and Tom Kennedy for a chance at a roster spot as a depth wide receiver. The Lions will also have undrafted free agent wideouts Isaiah Williams and Jalon Calhoun in camp this summer.

How those receivers perform on special teams could make a difference in the receiver competition. Raymond has the punt returner job nailed down, but the Lions could use a new full-time kickoff returner.