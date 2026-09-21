Lions Urged to Turn to Rookie CB to Help Fix Secondary Issues

After an embarrassing performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, pundits are calling for drastic changes to the Detroit Lions defense. Everything from a blockbuster cornerback trade to bringing in a new defensive play-caller is on the table according to Lions pundits.

SI on Lions’ Christian Booher suggested a more subtle change to try and help the defense — play rookie cornerback Keith Abney II more snaps.

The Lions elected to keep veterans Christian Izien and Roger McCreary active for Thursday’s game against the Bills, which resulted in Abney being down despite playing 25 snaps in his debut last week,” wrote Booher on Saturday.

“While it appears the Lions are more comfortable trusting their veterans, Thursday’s game called into question whether or not Abney could be of more help. Despite being undersized, Abney has shown to be a physical and fast cover corner who could help elevate the group playing in the slot.”

In the season opener, which was also Abney’s career debut, the rookie cornerback had two tackles, including one for loss while playing 25 defensive snaps. He also lined up for five special teams snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, Abney posted an average grade in Week 1. But based on the PFF analytics, he did best in coverage, which is where the Lions need the most help.

Should Lions Play Rookie CB Keith Abney II More in Week 3?

Getty Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Keith Abney played well in Week 1 but didn’t dress for Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

It doesn’t take analytical data to tell readers the Lions played very poorly in coverage against the Bills on Thursday night. Anyone who watched the game saw that.

To hammer home the point, the Lions posted a 39.2 PFF team grade in coverage during Week 2 versus Buffalo. That was the worst grade the team had in any category.

While PFF isn’t the end all, be all of stats, their analytics indicate Abney could bring something to the table the team didn’t have in Week 3. Booher correctly explained that’s a physicality and speed.

In the best case scenario, the Lions will make a drastic move for an external cornerback. It’s not clear Joey Porter Jr. is available with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but other veterans will be on the market before the NFL trade deadline.

The deadline, though, isn’t until November 10. Even if general manager Brad Holmes gets aggressive with a potential trade, the Lions might need Abney to help hold the fort until reinforcements arrive.

Those reinforcements could be a cornerback from a trade or just safeties Brian Branch and Kaleb Joseph, both of whom are working their way back from injuries.

Abney Could Have Opportunity With Avonte Maddox Injured

Getty SI on Lions’ Christian Booher argued Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions should play rookie cornerback Keith Abney II more snaps to help the secondary.

Even if the Lions prefer not to play Abney again in Week 3, they might not have a choice. That’s because cornerback Avonte Maddox could be out Sunday with an injury.

Maddox suffered a left foot injury versus the Bills.

“While there have been no new updates as of publication, Dan Campbell expressed some nevousness regarding the injury,” wrote Booher.

If Maddox can’t go, the Lions could utilize Izien more at safety along with Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper which could create opportunities for Abney in Week 3.

After a really rough Week 2 defensively, it would be wise for the Lions to try something different. Abney could be that difference; it might not be huge immediately, but he could help provide better results than what happened Thursday.