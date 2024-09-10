Kelly Stafford, Wife of Former Lions QB, Says She and Matthew Are ‘Opposites’

The Detroit Lions played the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on Sunday, September 8, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff and company beat former Lions and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in a 26-20 overtime victory. The day before the game, Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, kicked off her podcast’s Cleat Chaser tour in the Detroit area.

Kelly launched her “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank” podcast with Hank Winchester in 2021, and in an interview with E! News, she opens up about hosting the show and why she says she and Matthew are so different.

Kelly Says Matthew Stafford is ‘Very Private’

In the August 21 interview with E! News, Kelly spoke about her relationship with her quarterback husband and why she says they’re so different.

“Matthew and I are complete opposites,” Kelly said. “I’m an open book. He’s very private. He loves that I do this. He loves that I have made something for myself.”

Kelly says Matthew is supportive of her podcast. She adds that there’s only been one time in the history of the podcast when Matthew has expressed any issue with it.

“There has been one time throughout this whole thing, where he’s like, ‘All right, let’s talk about this,'” she said. “I thought I was speaking on just the way the world has changed. Turns out, it really affected his locker room. So that was the one time he was like, ‘Listen, talk about whatever you want, but don’t talk about anything that can affect my locker room.’ And I felt horrible that entire month about that. But otherwise, he’s really supportive.”

Kelly Stafford Attended the Lions vs. Rams Game on September 8: Report

On September 8, Kelly took to her Instagram account to share some photos from the game via her Instagram Stories, including sharing a post from a fan in the crowd who commented, “It was a pleasure sitting with y’all,” per US Weekly.

This is quite a change, since during a September 3 episode of “The Morning After,” Kelly said she intended to watch the Rams go up against the Lions from home. When the Rams came to Ford Field for a playoff game earlier this year, Kelly and her family were booed.

“Physically, I am not [attending the game in Detroit],” Kelly said on the show. “After our amazing, amazing live show [on September 7 in Detroit], I’m going to hop on a plane and head home so I can watch it with my daughters here, so that’s the plan.”

Kelly also said she didn’t plan to be at the Week 1 game because her daughters said they didn’t want to go.

“I actually asked them if they wanted to go back… and they said ‘no,'” she said on the podcast. “So, that is another reason we won’t be returning for the game…There’s a lot that goes into it… but I just think it’s the better decision for my mental health and for my daughters.”

She added, “My husband doesn’t want to have to hear me be, ‘Ugh,’ upset. Not that I think I would be because I also grew in that experience too. You forget that this is football and this is a huge deal in Detroit. I forgot that and I was so emotionally involved that I also forgot this is a playoff football game. I think I would be better at also preparing my daughters in a way but I just don’t think it’s worth it at this point… So it’s just better this way.”