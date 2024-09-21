Kelly Stafford, Wife Former Lions QB, Reveals Matthew’s Hidden Talent

Kelly Stafford is married to former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, but she doesn’t sit at the sidelines when it comes to her podcast. Kelly launched her “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank” podcast with Hank Winchester in 2021, and on a September episode of the show, Kelly revealed a hidden talent her husband has when it comes to football.

Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford ‘Can Diagnose Injuries Like No One’

Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback Jordan Love sprained his MCL in team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on September 6. Speaking on her podcast, Kelly said her husband was able to tell right away what kind of an injury Love sustained, even before an official diagnosis.

“Matthew can diagnose injuries like no one,” she said on the September 12 episode. “When did Jordan Love play? I think he got hurt, and I was telling Matthew about it because he wasn’t able. I was like, ‘It looked like it was painful. It looked bad with the knee.’ And he goes, ‘If it was painful like that, my guess is an MCL.’ And that as***le was right. He just knows.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly talked about seeking therapy. She said that her therapist has helped her move away from being such a “people pleaser,” which is something she fell into earlier in life.

“I have trouble setting boundaries, and you know I am a people pleaser,” Kelly said. “And I have recently sat down and talked to my therapist about this because some things have happened.”

She added that her therapist “really helped me get these skills to be able to set those boundaries in a way that makes me comfortable because, you know, I don’t like to upset people. But she has made it very apparent that I need these boundaries.”

Kelly Stafford: ‘Don’t Lose Yourself’

In an August 25 interview with E! News, Kelly talked about her podcast and said people often have the wrong idea about it.

“A big misconception about the podcast in general is people think it’s all about football, and it actually isn’t,” Kelly said. “I would say maybe we touch on it every now and then. During the season, it’s a little more because that’s what my life revolves around. But, I love just having a community of people that are uplifting each other.” She added that she’s “very vulnerable throughout this podcast, because I feel safe in this community, which is why I love it.”