Lions DC Sends Blunt Message Amid Defensive Crisis

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has been under fire for his defense’s performance in the first two weeks. However, one of the biggest excuses given for him is that he is shorthanded.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are on the PUP. Plus, the defense surprisingly lost Terrion Arnold after he was arrested in the offseason. So, they are not running at full capacity in the secondary. However, Sheppard is not using the injuries as an excuse. He said that blaming injuries for the issue is for ‘losers’.

“To be honest, I haven’t even thought much of it,” said Sheppard on life without Joseph and Branch. “What am I going to stand up here and keep saying, ‘I don’t have Kerby.’ Obviously, guys, you would love to have All-Pro caliber players, but I can’t control that. All I can control is what I am given to work with. We feel like we have the resources needed to operate and function the system that we want to run here.”

The Lions’ defense has given up 71 points in two games.

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Dismisses Excuses Around Woes

Beyond missing their two starters, the team has had too much rotation going on in their secondary. They decided to platoon Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper in the back end with Avonte Maddox. However, Maddox got dinged up in Week 1 and suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Christian Izien returned in Week 2 and has a chance to replace Maddox. However, the team was working him in the slot before that. In Week 1, it was Keith Abney splitting time with Roger McCreary in the slot. In Week 2, Abney was inactive.

Izien was expected to step into the role, but ended up having to play safety. So, McCreary played more than expected.

They signed Bishop Fitzgerald from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, and he will step in for Maddox.

So, in Week 3, they will likely have McCreary and Abney rotate in the slot. Izien will start with Harper and Clark platooning. It remains a lot of pieces.

Lions Defense is Struggling Early into 2026 Season

This is now the Lions’ second season with Kelvin Sheppard as their defensive coordinator. He has been rising in the Lions organization, and his perception is strong within the locker room. However, the results have not matched the production on the field.

It is only Week 3 of his second NFL season, and he is already facing the hot seat. Campbell has stood by his coordinators, and Aaron Glenn is an example of a coordinator who struggled out of the gate. However, he turned the Lions’ defense around and is now the New York Jets‘ head coach.

At the same time, Campbell fired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in his first season, and he fired offensive coordinator John Morton after his first year with the team. He will stick with his guys, but is not afraid to move on when the results do not show.

So, Sheppard is not trying to cling to excuses.