The Detroit Lions do not seem worried about replacing injured edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson due to the potential for second-round rookie Derrick Moore to step into his place. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted that Moore has done nothing but rise since the team played him a career-low eight snaps back in Week 4.

Now, the Lions are more confident in him than ever as he is coming off of a 40-snap, two-sack performance in Week 10.

“I said when it was only eight snaps that it was a process, and I mean it,” said Sheppard on the growth of Moore. “I think you guys know by now I’m not going to BS you all or anybody. It’s a process, and he’s fortunate to have (defensive line coach) Kacy Rogers at the helm of that room, and he trusts the process, and he’s done everything right. Like, he’s trusted it, and you’re just seeing the fruits of that labor that he’s been putting in when he was frustrated getting eight reps.”

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Moore played 20 snaps the following week before the team headed into their bye week. He played 22 snaps coming out of the bye.

Detroit Lions Are Seeing Rookie Edge Rusher Derrick Moore Grow

In Week 9, Moore played 33 snaps because D.J. Wonnum was out. In Week 10, Hutchinson left after one defensive drive, and the Lions played him 40 snaps. He has four sacks in the past two weeks.

Sheppard noted that back when Moore played eight snaps in Week 4, he continued to improve to get where he is.

“He just worked harder,” said Sheppard of how Moore was able to rise. “What can I do? And when his opportunity comes, when you operate in that way, like, when you operate like that, you’re never going to squander that opportunity when it comes. Because this is what he’s been doing all along. It’s just that a bigger sample size now.”

Sheppard added that he is seeing growth in specific areas. Now, the team just needs to see him put it together consistently.

“I’m seeing a player that’s playing faster and faster each week, and that was the biggest message to him,” added Sheppard. “We know what he’s capable of. It’s just doing it at a high rate over and over at a consistent basis.”

Moore was selected 44th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

Lions Leaning on In-House Depth to Replace Hutchinson

Wonnum was already starting across from Hutchinson, and now the team will have Derrick Moore. The question is who will slide in as depth. Eric O’Neill was a special teams asset, and now it looks like he is going to step up as the third edge rusher.

The Lions also claimed Tyrus Wheat from waivers after the Dallas Cowboys released him, and he will either come in for special teams depth or to add as a pass rush threat. Detroit also has Ahmed Hassanein, who has not taken a snap yet, but the former sixth-round pick is expected to get called up from the practice squad this weekend.

With those three, they seem to have the depth capable and are not going to add a name outside of the roster.