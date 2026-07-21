Lions Coach Already Drawing Head Coach Buzz

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is one of the fastest risers in the assistant coaching world, and he is already getting discussions about head coaching jobs, according to Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Rodrigue listed one assistant coach from every team that is worthy of getting more attention. For Sheppard, she noted his buzz across NFL circles as a reason for him to rise.

“At league meetings in the spring, Sheppard was among the assistant coaches drawing buzz among head coaches and general managers,” wrote Rodrigue. “His energy, apparent buy-in from players and increased experience in the role in his second season have both Sheppard and the Lions’ defense set up well for a bounce-back 2026.”

If he can turn the Lions defense around, it will almost certainly lead to him getting a head coach job.

The Detroit Lions Assistant Coach Kelvin Sheppard is Rising in the Coaching World

Sheppard is a former NFL player and spent eight seasons in the NFL. When he was with the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and 2015, he worked under Dan Campbell. Campbell was the Dolphins’ interim head coach in 2015, so Sheppard worked directly under him.

Sheppard also closed out his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2018. So, he had connections to the team in more ways than one.

Sheppard got into player development after he retired and spent one year at LSU in 2020. However, when Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021, he called Sheppard, who jumped into the coaching world.

Sheppard was the Lions’ outside linebackers coach in 2021, but jumped up to linebackers coach from 2022-24. He worked under Aaron Glenn, but when Glenn left to be the New York Jets head coach, Sheppard was promoted to Lions defensive coordinator.

His first year as coordinator was up-and-down, and it was not easy to replace a defensive coordinator who is so good that they become a head coach. So, if he can regain his footing and get the defense back in line, it will not be long until he is being considered for the same role that Glenn took.

The Lions Have a Strong Pathway to Being a Head Coach

Glenn has shown that the path from Lions defensive coordinator to head coach is one that can be taken. The Lions’ offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, also took a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears. So, not only do the Lions provide the path, but Campbell knows how to pick the coordinators who eventually do become head coaches.

The key tends to be that Campbell runs the show as the CEO, but he lets the coordinators do their jobs. It allows them to get credit for their work, but also gives them the freedom to try more things than typical coordinators.

Sheppard has been rising in this philosophy since 2021, which is why his reputation is so strong entering his second year as the Lions play-caller. The defense regressed a bit, but any signs of progression are going to cause his name to pick back up as one of the most notable assistant coaches in the NFL.

The Lions’ secondary brings some questions, but this might be the deepest and most talented that the defensive front has looked under Campbell. So, Sheppard has enough pieces to make it happen.