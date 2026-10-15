Detroit Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Put on Hot Seat by ESPN After Dan Campbell Praise

The Detroit Lions may have found some answers on defense in their latest victory. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell isn’t convinced those answers will be enough to save defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s job.

In an October 15 column examining 15 NFL players and coaches on the hot seat, Barnwell identified Sheppard as one of the league’s most vulnerable coordinators, suggesting his second season running Detroit’s defense could also be his last.

It’s a striking assessment coming just days after head coach Dan Campbell praised Sheppard following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell Questions Kelvin Sheppard’s Future With Lions

Sheppard was promoted from linebackers coach following Aaron Glenn’s departure after the 2024 season. Detroit also replaced offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with John Morton, hoping to maintain continuity after losing both coordinators to head coaching opportunities.

The transition hasn’t been smooth.

Morton was removed as offensive playcaller during the 2025 season and subsequently fired. Now, Barnwell believes Sheppard is facing a similar reckoning.

“That credit is all used up,” Barnwell wrote of the initial confidence afforded to Detroit’s replacement coordinators.

The ESPN analyst argued that the Lions’ defensive struggles have placed Sheppard’s job security in serious jeopardy, even questioning whether the coordinator can last through his second season without significant improvement.

The numbers explain the concern.

According to Barnwell, Detroit ranks 29th in points allowed per drive and last in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. Opponents have also turned 81% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns, the NFL’s third-worst mark.

But Barnwell offered an important distinction: Detroit’s failures might have more to do with personnel than coaching.

The Lions have been without standout safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while former first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold was released amid serious criminal charges. Those losses have left Detroit relying heavily on veteran replacements and inexperienced defensive backs.

With the Lions ranking fifth in sack rate, Barnwell sees a defense capable of generating pressure but unable to consistently hold up in coverage.

Dan Campbell Praised Sheppard After Lions’ Defensive Turnaround

Barnwell’s assessment comes at an interesting time considering Detroit’s most recent performance.

The Lions defeated Arizona 45-21 on October 11, with Sheppard’s defense forcing five consecutive three-and-outs after surrendering a touchdown on the Cardinals’ opening drive.

Detroit finished with five sacks, limited Arizona to 56 rushing yards and received a promising performance from rookie defensive back Keith Abney II, who recorded his first career interception.

Campbell was particularly complimentary of his defensive coordinator afterward.

“I thought [defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard] and the staff did an outstanding job and the players really responded,” Campbell said, according to the Lions’ official website.

That endorsement doesn’t erase Detroit’s larger defensive problems, but it complicates the suggestion that Sheppard is immediately running out of time.

Campbell also has reason to believe improvement is possible.

Branch has returned to practice following an Achilles injury, potentially providing the Lions with one of their most important defensive reinforcements of the season.

Brian Branch Return Could Be Critical for Kelvin Sheppard

Branch’s eventual return presents an opportunity for Detroit to determine how much of its defensive collapse stems from missing personnel.

Before the Cardinals game, Sheppard acknowledged that the back seven had not performed up to expectations, even suggesting that its struggles were undermining one of the league’s better defensive fronts.

Detroit ranked among the NFL leaders in sacks and pressure generated without blitzing through its first four games, according to the team’s official website.

That leaves the Lions with an unusual problem: They can disrupt opposing quarterbacks, but their secondary has struggled to capitalize on that pressure.

Abney’s encouraging performance against Arizona provides another potential solution. Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding Joseph’s recovery means Branch’s return carries even greater importance.

The Lions enter their bye week at 3-2 before facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Campbell’s confidence in Sheppard remains evident. Barnwell’s warning, however, underscores the stakes if Detroit’s defensive improvement proves temporary.

The Lions have already replaced one of their post-2024 coordinator hires. Whether Sheppard avoids the same fate may depend on how effectively Detroit’s secondary rebounds when its injured playmakers return.