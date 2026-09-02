Lions Coach Named One of NFL’s Top Rising Stars

The Detroit Lions have one of the hottest young coaching names in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was named to the NFL’s 50 Under 40 by The Athletic.

The list, compiled by Jourdan Rodrigue and Mike Jones, features coaches, executives, and other personnel who impact the NFL. Sheppard represented the Lions as a rising young coach.

The article references his name being brought up in head coach circles already, despite just one season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

“A former linebacker and eight-year NFL veteran, Sheppard has quickly climbed the ranks on Detroit’s staff, proving himself as a talent evaluator, teacher and leader,” wrote Rodrigue and Jones. “Despite entering only his second season as a coordinator, Sheppard is on the head coach track, having interviewed for the Dolphins job this past winter.”

Detroit Lions Have Rising Young Coach in Kelvin Sheppard

It is notable that the Lions moved on from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton last year when things did not end the way they wanted. However, the Lions’ defense was not quite up to par after Aaron Glenn left to become the New York Jets head coach.

However, the team is sticking by Sheppard and giving him a second year to build his group. That shows the confidence they have in him.

So far, head coach Dan Campbell has had a good eye for coordinator talent. Campbell saw both Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leave for head coaching jobs in the same offseason.

So, if you perform well in the role, people are going to notice. However, Campbell has already fired multiple coordinators as well, so he demands success. So far, Sheppard has provided that.

Sheppard Enters Second Year in Coordinator Role With Lions

Sheppard is a former linebacker and played in the NFL from 2011 through 2018. He was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills to start his NFL career, but only stayed there for two years. He spent 2013 with the Indianapolis Colts and two years with the Miami Dolphins. Then, in 2016, he spent a year with the New York Giants. The Giants cut him, and after a short stint with the Chicago Bears, he was back in New York. Then, he finished his career in Detroit.

In 2015, he played for Dan Campbell when he was the interim head coach for the Dolphins.

Sheppard had ties to both Campbell and Detroit when he took over as the outside linebackers coach in 2021. He followed Campbell and was given a promotion from the director of player development with LSU.

After one year, Sheppard moved up to linebackers coach. He worked under Glenn from 2022 through 2024. Then, when Glenn was hired as head coach, the team moved Sheppard up to the coordinating ranks.

The defense did not live up to expectations, but a lot of injuries were sustained. However, there are far fewer excuses for Sheppard now in his second season as coordinator.