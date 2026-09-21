Lions Get Disappointing Update on Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph

After the very difficult Thursday night on defense, the Detroit Lions received hope that safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph could return soon. But Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell threw cold water on the notion either defender is close to coming back.

“I don’t see it for either one,” Campbell said in response to whether the two safeties will practice this week.

“I think Branch has a chance to be back sooner than Kerby [Joseph], but it won’t this week.”

Both Branch and Joseph are on injured reserve, which means they have to sit out at least the first four games. But under the new NFL IR practice rules this year, the safeties were eligible to begin practicing this week.

On September 17, NFL insider James Palmer reported the Lions were anticipating at least one of the safeties returning sooner than expected. Perhaps that still happens, but to take Campbell’s words, it won’t be this week.

Branch has been out since Week 14 when he suffered an Achilles tear. Joseph hasn’t played since Week 6 when he departed with a knee injury.

Dan Campbell Says Lions’ Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph Won’t Practice This Week

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters safety Kerby Joseph will not practice this week despite being eligible to do so.

It’s not necessarily shocking Branch and Joseph both won’t practice this week. But it’s discouraging news, especially with the Lions secondary suffering another loss. Campbell told reporters at the beginning of his Monday press conference cornerback Avonte Maddox will be out the rest of the season because of his foot injury.

The Lions desperately need back either safety or both. Without them in Week 2, Detroit gave up 446 total yards to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

During Detroit’s 15-2 season in 2024, Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions on his way to a first-team All-Pro nomination. He also had 83 combined tackles and 12 pass defenses.

Branch is a versatile defensive back who can play both safety and nickel cornerback. In his last full season of 2024, he had 109 combined tackles with four interceptions while making the Pro Bowl.

Of the two, it sounds like Branch will be back first. In the case of Joseph, it sounds like the former All-Pro continues to not have a return timeline.

“Nothing I’m going to say is going to make anybody feel better about anything. I just know, we were strengthening the knee, it wasn’t a setback, but there was a little time there where we weren’t able to do everything that we needed to do,” added Campbell. “So, now we’re back at it.

“Until we can get the knee to a certain point where it feels strong. As strong as we can possibly get it, and he feels comfortable, we’re not going to put him out there. Until he’s ready.”