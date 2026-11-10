Lions’ Dan Campbell Offers Brief Injury Update on Kerby Joseph After Safety Trade

After weeks of uncertainty, Detroit Lions injured safety Kerby Joseph has started trending in the right direction. Joseph has been has been practicing for about two weeks, which means he could make his season debut soon.

At least, that’s the hope in the fan base. The tea leaves might say something different.

As far as what the immediate plan is, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a one sentence update on Joseph while speaking to reporters Monday.

“Well, he did a good job last week, so we want to get him some more work,” said Campbell.

When Will Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Return?

By itself, Campbell’s brief update on the injured safety was pretty standard. But an aerial view of the situation doesn’t paint a very optimistic feeling around Joseph and his potential return.

A to Z Sports’s Mike Payton reported Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning that Joseph wouldn’t play in Week 10 versus the New England Patriots. Whether that’s because Joseph didn’t continue to show progress Monday or if there’s some other reason why the safety won’t return this week remains unclear.

But that update doesn’t look great particularly the day after the Lions traded for a safety. Did Detroit acquire Andre Cisco because there are concerns that Joseph won’t return at all this season?

Perhaps. But for now, that’s pushing the tea leaves too far. Campbell still spoke Monday as if Joseph would be back this season.

“Cisco’s obviously safety, played nickel. He can play other things on third down in your dime package,” Campbell said. “So can (Lions DB Brian) Branch. We get (Lions S) Kerby (Joseph) back eventually here. Kerby gives you flexibility, keep him where you need him or move him back and forth.”

But if the Lions don’t active Joseph for Sunday’s matchup, they will have just one more week to do so.