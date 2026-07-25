All-Pro Lions Defender Gives Promising Injury Update Before Camp

One of the bigger questions surrounding the Detroit Lions before training camp is what the status of safety Kerby Joseph will be. Joseph missed 11 games last season with a chronic knee injury, and the team was unsure how it would impact his availability in 2026. Joseph took to social media to say that he expects to come into training camp without an injury designation.

How much yall wanna bet im not on there 👌🤔 https://t.co/vJsHyjvjR8 — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 25, 2026

Perhaps Joseph is overconfident and will lose the bet. However, all indications are that Joseph will start the year healthy.

Detroit Lions Get Much-Needed Good Injury News

This is significant for the Lions, who are reeling in the secondary right now. The team had to release first-round pick Terrion Arnold after he was arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges. He was expected to be the top cornerback on the back end.

Brian Branch is also going to miss the beginning of the season. He suffered an Achilles injury in December. While Dan Campbell did not set a specific timeline, he did note that any time before December would be good news for the Lions. So, expectations are tempered.

Detroit also has a competition at slot cornerback between two new names, free agent Roger McCreary and draft pick Keith Abney. So, they are already going to come into the year with three new starters and two likely downgrades. Losing Joseph would have been a tough pill to swallow.

Kerby Joseph Enters Important Season for Lions

This will be a very important season for Joseph. He was ascending into one of the best safeties in the NFL before the injury derailed things.

A former third-round pick, he hit the ground running with 14 starts and four interceptions during his rookie season. He followed that up with another four-interception season, showing that it was not a fluke.

By his third NFL season, he was becoming a household name. Then, he recorded a career-high nine interceptions. It earned him first-team All-Pro honors. The Lions also decided to give him a four-year extension.

Unfortunately, once the extension kicked in, so did the injuries. Joseph only played in six games in his first season after the extension. Now, he enters the year with major questions about his long-term stability.

The Lions could move on from him after this year. It would not help them much against the salary cap, but if he is not even getting on the field, it would be better than what they are getting from him.

Still, Joseph likely has this year to get things back on track. If he does not, the 2027 season becomes one where the Lions might have him on the roster, but they are no longer invested in him in the long term.

If Joseph does not stay healthy, the team would likely draft a safety high enough that he would push Joseph to start next season. So, this season might not define Joseph, but it could set the path for his future with the Lions. It is good to hear that things are starting with a positive.