Lions Get Injury Updates on 3 Key Stars

The Detroit Lions have three star players currently rehabbing from season-ending injuries. Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta all missed the first OTA session due to their ongoing recoveries. While none of them are quite ready to go, head coach Dan Campbell said that all of them are improving.

Sam LaPorta suffered a herniated disc last year and underwent back surgery. He is optimistic that he can return for Week 1, and should be in line to get work in training camp, but the Lions are playing it safer with him.

Brian Branch likely has the longest road to recovery of the three. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which is one of the longer recovery processes. Branch also suffered the injury in Week 14, so it was late enough into the year that he might miss the majority of the season. While Campbell is happy with his progress, that might not mean he is close to seeing the field.

Joseph is somewhere in between the two, but his injury is much harder to find a firm timeline for. Joseph has knee and degenerative joint issues. Joseph elected not to get major surgery on it, so the question is more about maintaining health, which is why he did not participate in OTAs. Still, his participation beyond that is also in question.

The Detroit Lions Need Their Star Talents Back

LaPorta missed the final eight games of 2025. He is on a downward trend after he set the league on fire during his rookie season. LaPorta went from 889 yards as a rookie down to 726 in his second season. Last year, he posted just 489 yards.

Branch was starting to ascend into one of the more well-known players in the NFL. He finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, and last year he made the Pro Bowl. His third season was trending well, and he will spend his fourth year getting back on the field.

Joseph saw the ascension as well and was a first-team All-Pro in 2024. However, after missing just two games in his first three NFL seasons, Joseph missed 11 games last season.

Lions Depth Will be Pushed Without Their Stars

The hope is that LaPorta can return by Week 1, but if he cannot, the team will mostly be leaning on free agent addition Tyler Conklin to step up. Brock Wright is on the roster, but he is the blocking tight end, so they would need more from Conklin as a pass catcher.

At safety, Christian Izien has the slot and safety experience that matches Branch. He also has 15 starts over the past three years. That experience and versatility are likely why they signed this veteran in free agency.

Meanwhile, the team signed Chuck Clark, who might have to start if Joseph misses time. Clark started for the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the year when De’Shon Elliott missed time. They also have Dan Jackson and Avonte Maddox, who will push Clark.

Still, the drop from LaPorta, Branch, and Joseph to Conklin, Izien, and Clark would be noticeable.