The Detroit Lions are expected to get safety Kerby Joseph back from the PUP in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard made it clear that they are not just adding a strong defender in the former All-Pro. They are also gaining their vocal leader.

“Not only the player, but the energy that Kerby brings,” stated Sheppard in his press conference on Thursday. “Everybody knows Zuper. He’s energetic; he’s going to talk. You just have to know that’s what comes with the territory of Kerby.”

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Joseph signed a four-year, $86M contract extension with the Lions last year because they saw him as a core member of the roster.

Detroit Lions Getting Added Leadership With Kerby Joseph

Sheppard added that while Joseph is one of the loudest players on the Lions defense, his play is just as loud.

“But his play also backs it up, and it validates why he talks so loud, because his play is even louder,” Sheppard added.

The former third-round pick hit the ground running with four interceptions as a rookie. He had four interceptions in his second year as well. Then, he broke out in year three with a nine-interception season and an All-Pro honor.

Unfortunately, after the great year and an extension, he had the injury that has held him out for over a year.

Lions Secondary is Deeper With Joseph Back

Sheppard added that the team has been able to build up their depth without Joseph. Now that starters are going to reserve roles, the defense looks deeper and more versatile.

“The biggest component is how well these guys have been playing without him,” said Sheppard. “Now you’re adding him to that now, and the versatility that it provides for guys like (Andre) Cisco, Brian Branch, Chuck Clark. I mean, you may look up, and these guys are aligned everywhere now, so it kind of opens that up for us.

Brian Branch also just returned to the lineup, and they added Cisco at the trade deadline. Clark will go from a starter to a reserve.

Sheppard added that it is tough because the team lost Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell in the last three weeks. However, they added Branch a few weeks ago and now are getting Joseph.

“Like, you know, you hate losing anybody, but at the same time we’re also gaining,” said Sheppard on the changes. “So it kind of has a balancing factor, kind of, at going right now. And I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to seeing 31 out there at Ford Field which I know he’s been waiting on for a long time coming now.”

The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Sitting at 7-2, they are tied with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North.