Lions’ Kerby Joseph Receives Worrying Update From Leading Medical Expert

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph’s injury has dominated conversations this offseason, raising speculation about whether he will be able to return and overcome the odds. Despite high hopes from the 25-year-old, he was recently placed on the PUP list (Physically Unable to Perform).

Amid his uncertain future, the medical expert Dr. Jimmy Liao, who is an MD and an NFL injury analyst, gave a concerning update about the safety that no Lions fan wanted to hear. Dr. Liao recently sat down for an interview with Crunch Time Sports, where he gave his professional take on what the future has in store for Joseph in the NFL.

“There is a chance that he (Kerby Joseph) is done. The reason is that if this is cartilage. Cartilage is not something that generally heals; it is not something that regenerates, it is not something that regrows. He has probably tried every possibility,” Dr. Liao said. “Trying to regrow that cartilage is not something he has been able to do yet. If he can play through this with the pain, swelling, and disability, there is not much to be done at this point, and it is a career threat absolutely.”

As there is a big question mark over his future in the league, he showed a glimpse of the seriousness of the injury when he tried to return last December.

Dr. Jimmy Liao Explains How Kerby Joseph’s Knee Flared Up Last Season Despite a Break

Kerby Joseph played in only 6 games last season, missing 11. His left knee issue started about a year ago during training camp. Even though he returned to play the regular season, he failed to keep playing due to the rising pain. After he was sidelined in Week 6, he tried practicing after a break, but he was unable to bear the pain and did not have more than one practice a week before being officially ruled out for the season in December.

Dr. Liao reflected on the setback Joseph faced last year due to the left knee and how it was because of cartilage.

“The question is, can he play through it? Last year he could not. Last December he tried to practice again after a couple of months of rest; he could not make it through more than one limited practice a week before the knee flared up on him and he had to be shut down,” Dr. Liao added in the same interview. “His knee could not handle it at that point; eight to ten months later, can it handle it now? That’s a concern because cartilage doesn’t regrow or regenerate.”

With the update, there is a possibility the Lions may have to plan for the 2026 season without Joseph.

Lions’ Revamped Safety Room Prepares to Step Up Without Kerby Joseph

Lions’ blow to the safety position last campaign has carried over into the 2026 season. Besides Joseph, fellow safety Brian Branch is also on the PUP list, meaning Dan Campbell has to enter the upcoming campaign without the star starters.

With that in mind, the Lions strengthened the safety position with major offseason signings. The franchise will be leaning on the newly signed veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien for first-team safety roles, whereas players like Dan Jackson, Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox could fight for a place in the secondary rotation.