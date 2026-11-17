The Detroit Lions are expected to get starting safety Kerby Joseph back in their lineup in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the plan is to activate Joseph this week and play him against the Bucs. He told the team at 97.1 The Ticket that barring a setback, Joseph will play.

“Yeah, I mean, barring anything else here, negatively, which there hasn’t been any,” said Campbell on the chances of Joseph playing. “He’s progressed nicely here. The plan would be to get him going this week, get him going, and get him into Tampa Bay, let him play.”

Joseph has been out since Week 7 of last season with a knee injury.

Detroit Lions Expect Kerby Joseph to Return in Week 11

The Lions had to decide by tomorrow whether to activate Joseph or keep him on the IR for the rest of the season after activating his 21-day window. The former third-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft has 20 career interceptions with a career high of nine coming in the 2024 season, when he made his first All-Pro.

However, after signing a four-year extension in the offseason, he suffered a knee injury just six weeks into his 2025 season. Joseph has not been able to return since then, bringing up big questions about the extension.

Joseph proclaimed on social media that he would not be on the PUP list to start the NFL season. However, he did not practice at all in training camp and has been on the sidelines for the last 10 weeks.

The team opened his three-week window a couple of weeks ago, and after getting 2 weeks of practice, it appears the team is ready for him to play.

Lions Plan to Play Joseph

It will be interesting to see what the team does at safety. They have Chuck Clark, who has started every game this season, and they just added Andre Cisco via a trade from the New York Jets.

Cisco just got his feet wet and barely played in Week 10. As of now, it looks like he is just going to be depth behind Joseph and Clark. The Lions also got Brian Branch back a couple of weeks ago. So, as they lost Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson upfront, the back end finally started to get healthier.

The Lions are currently on a five-game win streak. While they lost the two stars, getting back Branch and Joseph could help propel them into a playoff run. We will see how much Joseph plays in Week 11. The initial plan might be to ease him back into the lineup.