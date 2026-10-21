Lions $86M Star Breaks Silence With Workout Video Amid Recovery

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has not returned to practice in the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. On the day that head coach Dan Campbell confirmed he expects Joseph to suit up at some point this season, Joseph took to social media to post a workout video.

https://titter.com/the_det_times/status/2112782690361774310?s=20

Joseph is performing hard cuts and bursting out of his stance. This could be a sign that his knee is progressing.

Detroit Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Takes to Social Media Amid Rehab

After starting in 46 games over his first three NFL seasons, Joseph was placed on the IR with a knee injury in Week 6 of the 2025 season. Joseph took to social media to bet a fan that he would not be placed on the PUP list to start training camp. Despite that, the Lions still placed him on the PUP.

The team has not had many updates on his recovery, and he has been working out away from the team to get back on track. On Tuesday after the bye week, Campbell addressed the potential return of Joseph.

“He’s doing well,” Campbell said at a press conference. “I’ll leave it at that. He really is; he’s doing a good job. I’m not gonna give you a timetable, but I’ve been pleased with where he’s at.”

When asked if he thought that Joseph would return this season, Campbell added that he does.

A few hours later, Joseph made his social post. This could mean that a return is nearing. However, the last time that Joseph took to social media ended up blowing up in his face.

Lions Need Joseph Back Soon

Joseph is a former third-round pick who was drafted 87th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hit the ground running and won a starting job early into his rookie season. He finished with 14 starts and four interceptions.

Joseph continued to build in his second NFL season. He started in 15 games and had four interceptions. His third season was his best. Joseph started in 17 games and recorded nine interceptions. He was named first-team All-Pro. The Lions were confident in Joseph and gave him a four-year, $86M deal before the last year of his rookie deal.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to live up to the deal yet. Joseph had just one interception in 2025, and his season ended after just six games. Detroit is going to have a hard time getting out of his contract until the 2028 season. So, they not only need him healthy for this year, they would like him to start for the team next year as well. That is why they are staying cautious with his return. Signs are pointing to him coming back soon.