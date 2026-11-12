Lions’ Kerby Joseph Situation Takes Sudden Turn With Season on the Line

The Detroit Lions have been without safety Kerby Joseph for the entire season thus far, and have been without him since just before the halfway point of last season, owing to a left knee ailment.

And despite him officially having been ruled out for Detroit’s Week 10 matchup in Munich against the New England Patriots, they released positive news on his recovery following Thursday’s practice.

According to the latest Lions’ practice report, Joseph was a full participant in their final practice before the club’s departure for the game against the Patriots overseas in Germany.

Detroit Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Was A Full Participant In Practice

The Lions have officially ruled Joseph out for their game against the Patriots, but reported that he was a full participant in their final practice prior to their departure to Germany.

The news was also corroborated by Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi, who said:

“S Kerby Joseph officially ruled out for Munich but listed as a full participant for the first time since returning to practice,” he wrote on X.

The Lions opened a three-week practice window for Joseph in late October; if the club doesn’t activate him for game action by the end of that window, he won’t be able to play in 2026.

The deadline for activation is 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 18, which is now less than a week away.

Safety Kerby Joseph Has Returned To Practice For The Lions

According to safeties coach Jim O’Neil, Joseph, who participated in team drills for the first time last Thursday, looked good, and it was an encouraging sign.

“(Joseph) looked a lot better than I anticipated him looking, so it was very encouraging,” he said via Audacy. “Now he’s gotta stack multiple days, so today will be a big day for him, but he looked awesome yesterday at practice.”

O’Neil continued:

“It’s been a year since he’s been on the grass and it’s been a year and three-quarters since he’s really played at a Pro Bowl, high level because he was fighting that thing for six or seven weeks last year, so you just didn’t know,” said O’Neil. “And again, he’s worked his ass off. He’s gone through a mental battle, he’s gone through a physical battle, and he’s in a great place right now and I’m excited for him.

“I know how hard it must be to be at the top of your game and then have it taken away from you, and he’s grinded to get back to the level that he’s used to playing at, and his standard. So hopefully we can stack some days here, and then we’ll see what the future brings.”

For Joseph himself, he was extremely optimistic about his chances of playing at some point in the season at the start of Training Camp in July.

“I’m super optimistic, man,” Joseph said back in late July. “I never gave up. I never — I’m going to always work hard. All I do is work. If you see me outside, I’m working. You know what I’m saying?”