Ex-Lions Starting Lineman Visits Packers

The Detroit Lions have experienced issues with their secondary to begin the 2026 NFL season. But those issues dwarf the problems the Green Bay Packers have had along their offensive line.

To try and fix the line, the Packers might turn to former Lions starting guard Kevin Zeitler.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Zeitler visited the Packers on Tuesday. Green Bay also held tryouts for four players but none of them were offensive linemen.

Zeitler spent just one season with the Lions, but it was a very memorable one. The 14-year lineman started 16 games at guard for the Lions during the 2024 campaign, helping to anchor one of the best lines in the league.

Although now 36 years old, Zeitler offers a short-term solution to any club looking for help at guard.

Former Lions Starting Guard Kevin Zeitler Visits Packers

Getty Former Detroit Lions starting guard Kevin Zeitler visited the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Zeitler made the first Pro Bowl of his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Since then, clubs seem to be expecting the guard’s play to drop-off.

Although he hasn’t made another Pro Bowl, Zeitler hasn’t experienced a decline in play. In 2024, the guard posted his best overall Pro Football Focus grade since 2014. Then last season, Zeitler registered another very respectable PFF grade.

The guard has been good in run blocking and pass protection throughout his career. Last season, he started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans.

Zeitler began his career as a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. He went off the board to the Bengals at No. 27 overall. Zeitler started immediately as a rookie, playing in 72 games with 71 starts over five seasons with Cincinnati.

From 2017-23, Zeitler bounced around the league a bit. He spent two years with the Cleveland Browns, two with the New York Giants and three with the Ravens. But during that time, Zeitler continued to be as reliable as ever. Over that time frame with those three squads, the guard started 110 games.

When Will Lions Face Packers During 2026 NFL Season?

Getty The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will renew their rivalry in Week 7.

Dating back to last December, the Packers have lost seven of their past eight games, including the playoffs. Now appears to be the time to face Green Bay.

The Lions will get their shot at the Packers in about a month’s time. Green Bay will visit Ford Field on Sunday, October 25 during Week 7.

However, the Lions won’t head to Lambeau Field until Week 18. That will give the Packers plenty of time to get their offensive line in order.

By then, or even for the Week 7 matchup, Zeitler could be part of the equation for the Packers offensive line.

Green Bay probably needs to do something drastic to fix their offensive front. PFF has the Packers ranked last in pass-blocking as a team. Green Bay has allowed a league-high 51 pressures on quarterback Jordan Love in just three contests.